Lindsay Shiver's Ex & Alleged Accomplice in Murder-For-Hire Plot of Husband Breaks Silence

"It's time to let the world know that we are innocent," said Terrance Adrien Bethel, who was arrested as a would-be accomplice in the alleged plot to kill Shiver's husband Robert.

Lindsay Shiver's ex-boyfriend and alleged accomplice -- who is accused of helping the former pageant queen in an alleged murder-for-hire plot of her husband -- is speaking out for the first time.

In an interview with ABC News, which aired on Thursday's Good Morning America, Terrance Adrien Bethel broke his silence on the claims as Shiver has returned to the Bahamas for court after she was arrested and charged in July 2023 for allegedly conspiring to kill her husband Robert.

"Nobody ever wanted him dead," said Bethel, who, along with his friend Farron Newbold, was also arrested at the time as would-be accomplices to the alleged murder plot.

"I'm definitely not guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, and Faylo is not guilty of being a hired hitman either," he added, referring to Newbold. "It's time to let the world know that we are innocent."

ABC News cited court docs that reportedly include WhatsApp messages between Shiver, Bethel, and Newbold, in which Shiver "admit[ted] to investigators to sending frustrating texts after fighting with her husband."

According to the outlet, in one of the messages reportedly referenced in the docs, Shiver sent a photo of Robert "with another woman," and wrote "kill him."

Bethel told ABC News that Shiver sent the text message to find out if Robert had "left their kids unsupervised" at their home in the Bahamas.

EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Shiver's ex-boyfriend and alleged accomplice in murder-for-hire plot speaks out: "It is time to let the world know that we're innocent."@evapilgrim reports. pic.twitter.com/EsVwWbGIKu — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 3, 2024 @GMA

"She sends the picture that was just sent to her, when she found out he was there and the kids were home, that's when she was like, 'kill him,'" Bethel said.

"Whenever she gets into an argument with him, and she tells me about it, of course I'm livid about it. But planning to murder him ...," he added with a laugh. "No."

Bethel said his and Shiver's texts were just them "venting to each other."

"Us loving each other was not a secret," he told ABC News. "She's my best friend still. We continue to care about each other, no matter what, which also kind of makes it hard going through this case."

According to ABC News, Shiver had been granted permission to leave the Bahamas by a judge as she waits for her trial in March, and has been living with her parents in Alabama.

In July 2023, Shiver was arrested and charged in the Bahamas after she allegedly conspired to kill Robert several months after the two filed for divorce in the United States. The Georgia mom was released on a $100,000 bond.

Bethel and Newbold were also charged and were released on bond, but were required to wear ankle monitors.

Local police believe the murder plot was concocted on July 16. However, law enforcement only stumbled upon the alleged plot while searching through Bethel's cellphone during an unrelated investigation into a bar break-in case in the Bahamas.

Shiver and Robert are in the midst of a contentious divorce with each seeking custody of their three kids. They are also both seeking full use of their $2.5 million Georgia mansion.

In the divorce filing, Robert accused his wife of adultery, something she has denied. For her part, her attorneys have said, "Suddenly, [her] husband is not permitting [his] wife to use the jet or have access to funds."

In August, body camera footage was released that showed law enforcement responding to a confrontation at Shiver and Robert's home in Thomasville, Georgia. The argument captured on camera came just days before Shiver was arrested for the alleged murder-for-hire plot of Robert.

"We have filed for divorce, but living in the same house. It's hell on earth, as you can imagine. Just got super aggressive and that's why I called immediately, because he's been physical before and I'm just not doing that," Shiver told responding officers in the video.

"Woke up this morning, we have travel plans to leave, and he's insisting that I don't go," Shiver continued.

Despite the officer's recommendation that Shiver and Robert don't go on vacation together, they still went, and vacationed independently, according to Daily Mail.

While in the Bahamas, police reportedly contacted Robert to inform him about the alleged plot, per the outlet. Robert allegedly described his wife as "manipulating" and theorized the reason behind Shiver's alleged threat.

"She had an affair with an 18-year-old about a year ago and came to Abaco and snuck him into my house in Abaco," he claimed, according to Daily Mail. "I found out about it through her Apple Watch and she convinced me that she wants to be a family so we tried to make it work."

According to Robert, their marriage fell apart after he found he found out about his wife's relationship with Bethel.

Following Shiver's alleged plot to kill him, Robert said he was left "in fear of his life," before he returned to the US with his and Shiver's kids, per the Daily Mail.