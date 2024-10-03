Sydney Sweeney on Fame, Paparazzi & Why She's 'Terrified' of Losing Everything

Michelle Watt / Glamour

Glen Powell also gives a rare insight into his friendship with his former costar, saying, "Everybody knows she's talented and magnetic and beautiful, and all those things, but I think her heart's going to be what takes her the distance."

Sydney Sweeney admits she is "terrified of losing everything" as she's bestowed a big honor from Glamour magazine.

The Madame Web star graced the cover of the publication after being named on of their 2024 Women Of The Year, opening up about her journey in Hollywood so far in the accompanying interview.

Since her roles in The Handmaid's Tale, One Upon A Time In Hollywood, Euphoria and The White Lotus, the 27-year-old actress has become a household name. And with that, she has become the target of tabloids and the paparazzi.

While Sweeney has her eyes set on continuing to work in this industry, it doesn't mean the paps have not become an issue for her.

"They said, 'If you tell her [Sweeney] to just come outside in a bikini, I'll take pictures and then I’ll leave you alone,'" she said of when photographers arrived at her new home in Florida.

Some on media, however, thought Sweeney called the paps herself, something Sweeney denied.

"Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I'm in my backyard? Why would I ever want that? I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8 a.m. and wouldn't leave until 4 p.m," the actress told the publication.

It has become so extreme that Sweeney is questioning her safety.

"I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe. When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk," Sweeney continued. "Everyone knows where I am. Now there's boats that go by, and I literally hear them say, 'This is Sydney Sweeney's house.' It becomes a star tour in my front yard."

Throughout the cover story, Sweeney's friend and former costar, Glen Powell shared his thoughts on the star and what he believes will make her an even bigger name.

"She’s a total renaissance woman," Powell told the publication.

"I've never met someone who has an aptitude for so much. But the thing that really makes her a movie star, or a Glamour Woman of the Year, is that she's able to effortlessly move through this world and be convincing in all these different things but also maintain her humanity," he continued. "I think people feel that on screen. Everybody knows she's talented and magnetic and beautiful, and all those things, but I think her heart's going to be what takes her the distance."

The pair starred along side each other in the blockbuster Anyone But You, filmed in Australia. Sweeney was an executive producer on the film through her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. And while she is incredibly ambitious, Powell said it does not deter her from bring a good friend.

"As a friend, she's so thoughtful," Powell said.

"Sometimes, the perception of people when they’re incredibly ambitious or business-minded can be that they neglect other things in their life. She's just the opposite. The people that are in her world, in her court, she’s known for taking care of them. She's the type of person that remembers birthdays and remembers your favorite dessert and your mom’s favorite dessert…. She’s just a very thoughtful, very present human being."

Powell and Sweeney made headlines for their impeccable chemistry in the rom-com, which inevitably led to the public and tabloids creating a narrative that there was something more going on between them while filming. They were both in relationships at the time.

And while Sweeney admitted to The New York Times that she fueled the rumors to help boost the film's popularity, the star often struggles with whether she should deny rumors or let them pass by.

She told Glamour: "Do I be like, 'No, actually, that was completely misconstrued and taken so that it became a viral story that you guys all read,' and then people don't believe me? Or do I just stay quiet and be like, 'Whatever,' and let it go?"

The star does want to ensure the public knows that she takes care of herself and her family financially, and is well aware that fame doesn't last forever: "You make one wrong move, [and] it's gone."

Sweeney's family filed for bankruptcy and divorced when she was younger, something that she hinted may have been because of their move to Los Angeles. Their struggle taught her to have a firm grip on the money she has now and where it goes.

"I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me. I'm a huge saver. I don't just go and spend money. I like to invest. I like real estate. I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I'm making. But I don't think I'll ever actually feel comfortable," Sweeney said.