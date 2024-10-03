Tia Mowry Builds Her Perfect Man as Re-Enters Dating World After Divorce (Exclusive Clip)

WE tv

"I like a guy with edge," the actress says in a preview clip for her new series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act. "I like a guy who's funny, who has a sense of humor. I like a guy who enjoys having a good time."

Tia Mowry is jumping back into the dating scene after her divorce -- and she's opening up about what she looks for in a potential suitor.

In TooFab's exclusive preview clip from the series premiere of Tia's WE tv series Tia Mowry: My Next Act, the actress plays a fun game with her pals, in which she builds her ideal partner.

In the video, Tia's friend stands in front of a whiteboard that has magnets of different male body parts and physical features, such as facial hair, muscular legs, and various tattoos. Tia instructs her pal from the couch, telling her what she does -- and doesn't like -- in a man.

"I do like tattoos," she says to her friend, who moves a tattoo magnet onto the male thigh on the board, to which Tia then adds, "That's sexy."

"The type of guy that I like, let's start with, takes care of himself, but he's not like buff," she continues in a confessional, before adding to her friends that she doesn't like "too ripped."

"I don't know what it is, but just a man with long hair. I'm just like, [excited noise]!" Tia tells the camera. "I like a guy with edge. I like a guy who's funny, who has a sense of humor. I like a guy who enjoys having a good time."

Tia Mowry: My Next Act, which premieres on Friday, will follow Tia, 48, as she embarks on a "fearless and fierce journey of self-discovery post-divorce," with the mom of two navigating her "her newly single status, a new phase of motherhood, as well as building businesses and juggling her ever-evolving career."

In an interview with Us Weekly, Tia opened up about re-entering the dating scene after her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

"If you're able to look at it as just having fun, then it’s fun. You get to explore and experience someone new," she said. "It's [also] about self-discovery. You start to have an understanding of what it is that you want."

Tia -- who got her start as a child actress on Sister, Sister -- said that she's been on dates in which she believes the other person was "attracted" to her because of a past "infatuation" they had with her while watching her on television "growing up."

"You know, 'Oh, this is the girl from Sister, Sister," she explained. "It’s like, 'Nah. I want you to know me and love me when the makeup comes off.'"

"You have to kiss a lot of frogs to get to your prince and that could be exhausting at times," Tia said. "That's the reality of dating."

The Tia & Tamera alum also shared some important attributes she seeks in a potential partner.

"There has to be awareness of their traumas [and] triggers," she said. "They have to have emotional intelligence, kindness, accountability and love for oneself."

"I'm not looking for someone perfect at all, but I do want my partner to be in therapy, and I do want my partner to be working on growth," she added. "I am dedicated to becoming the person that I want [to be], so I want my partner to be doing the work as well."

However, she also revealed to Us Weekly that although her new show will feature her going on dates post-divorce, she's currently taking a break from dating.

"I put a little bit of a pause on dating at the moment, because you don't really know why someone is dating you," Tia said. "When it becomes very clear on why someone is dating you through their behaviors, it's disappointing."

This comes two years after it was reported that Tia had filed for divorce from Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.

Not long after news broke of the divorce filing, Tia shared the announcement on Instagram, revealing that she and Cory have separated.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," she captioned a photo of herself and Hardrict at the time. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness."

"We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," she added. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Tia and Hardrict got engaged in 2006 after six years of dating. The two tied the knot in April 2008 and share two children together: Cree, 13, and Cairo, 6.