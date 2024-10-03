Social Media Reacts to Travis Kelce's Grotesquerie Debut Alongside Emmy-Winner Niecy Nash

FX/YouTube

Travis Kelce may have just made a TV touchdown with his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end made his first appearance on the FX horror series in episode 3 as the flirty Ed Laclan, aka Eddie.

He crossed paths with the woman at the center of Grotesquerie, Lois Tryon, played by Niecy Nash-Betts, a detective who is investigating a series of crimes with an unlikely ally --nun Sister Megan, played by Micaela Diamond -- while dealing with her own personal issues.

Kelce's debut showed Ed finding Lois drinking on hospital grounds and insisted she cannot drive home: "I don't want you to have any regrets."

"Who doesn’t have regrets, Ed," Lois responded, before the pair are seen running through the hospital halls into a getaway car -- which may or may not be a nod to Kelce taking girlfriend Taylor Swift off in one after attending her first Chiefs game in September, 2023, as well as Swift's song.

Kelce's acting also started to show some range in his first episode, with Ed opening up about his past as a dancer in a male strip club in Juneau, Alaska, where he was "jiggling it for horny mamas coming off of cruise ships."

"I rocked a banana hammock with the name 'Big Peter and his Banana Splitter,'" he said.

Naturally, the internet had some thoughts -- but it wasn't as rough as many may have anticipated. In fact, there seemed to be nothing but praise for the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Many shared how pleasantly surprised they were at Kelce's acting chops, hoping to see more of the NFL star going forward.

For someone who’s not an actor. Travis Kelce does a really good job in #Grotesquerie — Trevor Schons (@TrevorSchons51) October 3, 2024 @TrevorSchons51

Others shared how they thought Swift would react to seeing her boyfriend on the small screen, while many believed this will be Kelce's first of many big roles in Hollywood.

Very impressive for a first job like this. And he said he went in there wanting to learn, so if he keeps this up I think he could have lots of work in Hollywood after football. — Matilda Näslund (@NaslundMatilda) October 3, 2024 @NaslundMatilda

When it comes to the FX series, this won't be the last we see of Ed. He will appear in the rest of the season -- and, in true Murphy form, it won't be surprising if things take a darker turn.