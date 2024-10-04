Kamie Crawford, Host of MTV's Catfish, Leaving Show After 6 Years

Getty

Crawford, who co-hosted the show alongside show creator Nev Schulman after Max Joseph's departure, announced the news in an emotional statement shared to social media Thursday.

Kamie Crawford is saying goodbye to Catfish.

The model and television personality took to Instagram to pen the emotional announcement, where she shared that after six years, she would be stepping away from the show that she hosted alongside series creator, Nev Schulman.

"It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have decided to move on to my next adventure," Crawford wrote. "Thank you for wrapping your arms around me and accepting me with welcoming arms. Change is hard but your acceptance and love made it so much easier."

The 31-year-old also thanked those responsible for fostering her work on the MTV show.

"I am proud of the work we've done and the impact l've left," she continued. "I am forever grateful to Nev, Critical Content and MTV for this once in a lifetime opportunity and shot at a dream I've been working towards since I was 19 years old."

Crawford, who has since gone on to host MTV reality shows Are You the One? and Ex on the Beach since joining Catfish, also thanked the show's loyal audience for their "outpouring" of support.

"I am so grateful for every single moment spent traveling the country, meeting so many of you and helping people find love -- whether that be from a partner or finding new ways to love themselves a little bit more," she shared. "The outpouring of love that I receive on a daily basis from Catfish fans around the world lets me know that I have done what I've always intended on doing, which is to leave every room a little bit brighter, warmer and safer than when I entered."

While there was no reason given for her exit, the official Catfish Instagram account responded to Kamie's statement, leaving behind heart emojis and writing, "Thank you for everything."

MTV also commented, writing, "always part of the family 💛."

While she didn't reveal what she's doing next, the Sports Illustrated model told fans she has a lot of "new dreams" she wants to make a reality.

"I have so many new dreams now," Crawford added. "Although I'm writing this with tears in my eyes, I am excited for what's to come and I'm even more honored that I get to take you all with me."