Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star Whitney Leavitt Addresses Speculation About Husband's Sexuality

The MomTok influencer claimed viewers took things "out of context" after her husband's porn and Tinder scandal was revealed, before also setting the record straight on Conner's ever-changing hairstyles on the show.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is addressing the "craziest" rumor she heard about her family following the release of the Hulu series.

On Thursday's episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast, the MomTok influencer weighed in on fan speculation regarding her husband Conner's sexuality.

"What is the craziest rumor that you've heard about you or your relationship online?" Bristowe asked Levitt, who immediately replied, "Oh my gosh. That's my husband's gay!"

"Do I need to put out a sex tape, or something? Like, trust me. We're good. Everything's fine," she added with a laugh.

Bristowe -- who admitted that she hadn't seen the Hulu series yet -- asked why she believes fans are questioning her husband's sexuality.

"I think it's because when we were going through our personal stuff -- and I know you haven't seen it -- but he struggled through a porn addiction," Leavitt said, referring to her husband's Tinder and porn scandal. "There's a scene where one of my friends says something along the lines of how they could see how he was confused sexually."

"He was sexually assaulted at a very young age," she added. "It's a trauma he's worked through. It's so inspiring. And I think people kind of took that out of context."

Leavitt also pointed out something else that caught the eyes of many viewers: her husband's hair. During the show's eight episodes, Conner had several hairstyles.

"When you watch it, his hair is changing so much. But, again, we're filming the pilot, and then two years later it's the season," Leavitt recalled. "We come back from Hawaii and his hair is bleached, and then we shave it because he's prepping for a hair transplant, so then he has a hair transplant, and then he has this full head of hair."

"It looks like we're changing his hair like every day, and I'm just like, 'No. That's not it at all,'" she added.

Leavitt and Conner tied the knot in 2016. They share two children -- Sedona, 4, and Liam, 2, -- and are expecting their third child.

While speaking with E! News at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, Leavitt said she and her husband plan to name their new addition Billy -- whether it's a boy or girl.