Bunnie Xo Details 'Microdosing' Weight Loss Medication: 'I S--t My Brains Out'

Getty

"I'm hungry as s--t," the model, who is the wife of Jelly Roll, said while getting candid about her experience using tirzepatide so far, saying she had "nightmares" before starting the drug.

Bunnie Xo is the latest star to open up about their experience with a weight loss medication.

On Thursday's episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the model revealed she recently started "microdosing" tirzepatide, which is one of the antidiabetic drugs that has gained popularity -- especially among celebrities -- for its weight loss benefits.

However, while Bunnie -- who is the wife of country star Jelly Roll -- said she's only on her "second day" and is on a small dose, she shared that she's experiencing some unpleasant side effects.

"I'm on my second day of tirzepatide. I'm hungry as s--t," Bunnie, 44, said. "OK? I don't know. I woke up a pound and a half lighter though, but, man, I can eat. Like, I'm starving right now. I'm ready to eat again. I ate way over my calories today, but I'm eating, like, a bunch of healthy s--t, like, protein and veggies."

"Why am I so hungry on this s--t?" she continued, before one of her cohosts called her out, saying Bunnie is on an "itty, bitty tiny amount," and they "took it with her."

Bunnie said she was hesitant to start using the weight loss medication.

"I was so scared to take it, dude," she explained. "I was so scared to take it that I had nightmares the day before…I have nothing in my body."

"I am 100% f---ing just all-natural," she added. "Literally, have nothing in my system. So for me to even to take tirzepatide is a huge decision. So, I had a nightmare about it the night before."

The podcast host said that she felt more anxious after seeing TikTok videos, in which people detailed negative experiences with using tirzepatide, including serious side effects.

"I was scared, and I'm microdosing it. I'm not starting out at a normal level," Bunnie said, adding that she took "0.07, which is considered seven units."

According to GoodRx, the normal starting dosage for Tirzepatide -- which is sold under the brand names Mounjaro and Zepbound -- is a 2.5 mg injection per week.

And although Bunnie said she took a very small dose, she claimed that her body experienced some uncomfortable side effects.

"It kind of sent me for a loop last night. I s--t my brains out," she recalled, to which one of her cohosts said "she's been pooping in bags for the last 24 hours."

"I also got sick. I felt like I was gonna projectile vomit, so I had to eat watermelon, and then that made me feel better," Bunnie continued. "And, like, today I had a little wave of some stuff, but I got through it."

The social media personality added that despite her upset stomach, she's "really hungry.,"

"I woke up a pound and a half lighter," Bunnie again noted. "So we'll see how it goes."

"Yeah, you s--t it all out!" one of her friends jokingly added, to which Bunnie said she going to keep her listeners updated.

The entrepreneur's experience taking the weight loss medication isn't uncommon. Tirzepatide and other antidiabetic medications that have been used for weight loss, such as Ozempic (semaglutide) come with a list of possible side effects, including nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, vomiting, and loss of appetite.