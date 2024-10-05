Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Shares How She Hid Pregnancy at Her Wedding

Instagram/YouTube

On Friday's episode of her podcast, Just a Little Shady, Scott, 28, and her cohost Brittany Ednie recalled how they teamed up to keep her pregnancy hidden during the former's wedding to Evan McClintock in May.

"People did not know that she was pregnant. So she was, you know, grabbing a drink, not consuming the drink as a responsible parent does," Ednie said. "Whenever people were turned around, she would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night."

Scott said that she and Ednie didn't discuss how her pal would help her hide her news beforehand, but it became an "unspoken thing" between them.

"Brittany was taking one for the team," Scott said, adding, "I never really asked you to do it. It was, like, an unspoken thing with our eyes."

She also shared why her husband wasn't there to drink her cocktail.

"This whole time, Evan has been the one who will take some sips, but he was not nearby," Scott said, adding that her husband wasn't a fan of the "lavender lemonade" they had at their wedding. "Evan was like, 'I don't want that.'"

"But you were like, 'Oh, I'll take some drinks of it,'" she said to her cohost. "So I feel like you kinda volunteered yourself for that one."

Scott's podcast episode came just one day after Eminem revealed that he was going to be a grandfather, sharing the exciting news of his daughter's pregnancy in the music video for his new song, "Temporary" featuring Skylar Grey.

As shown in the video, the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, shares home video footage of Scott throughout the years, from when she was just a toddler, to school runs, birthdays, studio sessions with her dad and her teen years.

The emotional video also featured behind-the-scenes footage from Hailie's May wedding to McClintock, which saw the 51-year-old rapper break down in tears when he saw his baby girl in her wedding gown as she prepared to tie the knot.

Fans also saw the moment Eminem walked Scott, whom he shares with ex-wife, Kim Scott, down a gorgeous, white flower-lined aisle, and a bit of their father-daughter dance.

It's near the video's end that Eminem learned he's going be a grandfather, when his daughter handed her dad a Detroit Lions jersey that says "grandpa" on the back.

Visibly shocked, the Michigan native held up a sonogram of the baby-to-be as he grabbed onto the jersey in the other hand, stunned over the news while Scott smiled with excitement.

Scott later confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her and her husband, along with a shot of the sonogram strip, captioning the photo carousel, "mom & dad est. 2025 🤍."