Three People in Ohio Accused of Trying to Fake Suicide By Drowning of Sex Offender

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The convicted sex offender reportedly left a suicide note with the two others accused, who made a false report claiming they witnessed him jump into a lake, which prompted a search-and-rescue mission that the sheriff later slammed as "a bunch of crap."

Three people in Ohio have been formally charged after they allegedly attempted to orchestrate the fake suicide of a sex offender.

Matthew Hunt, 43, Breanna Watkins, 28, and Richard Newlen, 40, a registered sex offender, were indicted for their involvement in an alleged fake drowning in Jefferson County, the Herald-Star reported on Thursday.

What was initially believed to be a drowning incident began when Hunt and Watkins claimed in a 911 call on August 15 that they witnessed Newlen jump into a lake at Friendship Park in Steubenville. Newlen had also given Hunt and Watkins a suicide note to hand to police, according to the Herald-Star.

The report of a possible drowning prompted multiple law enforcement agencies -- including first responders from fire, police and sheriff's departments -- along with three dive teams to respond. After the dive teams did not find Newlen's body in the lake, authorities then began questioning the validity of Hunt and Watskins' report, according to Fox 8.

The outlet said Hunt and Watkins admitted to fabricating the report the next day.

Before Newlen was also found and subsequently arrested days later, Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla said he was "disgusted" over the "wasted time and effort" that went into the search, calling it "a bunch of crap."

"There was a 911 call made and the individual reported someone had went into the lake after a fishing pole and dove in and did not resurface at which time emergency responders responded out there and began a rescue and a recovery operation," Abdalla told local NBC and Fox affiliate WTOV. "As the day went on and we started to get some information, we began to question whether or not if anyone had actually went into the lake."

“We put men and women at risk getting in that water," he added. "We wasted tons of time and effort away from our families, all over a bunch of crap. Mr. Newlen should turn himself in right now, but I'm totally disgusted because, like I said, we're putting people’s lives at risk looking for someone. We sat there and searched yesterday afternoon in that heat. Went through three dive teams, and for what, as these witnesses to this alleged drowning sat there and watched us."

Hunt and Watson will be tried on charges of inducing panic, making false alarms, and obstructing justice, in addition to a misdemeanor count of falsification. Meanwhile, Newlen also faces felony charges of inducing panic and making false alarms, along with tampering with evidence, according to the Herald-Star.

Newlen -- who is classified as a Tier II sex offender -- was charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material in Washington County in 2013, per the outlet. Authorities allegedly believe Newlen, Hunt, and Watson orchestrated the fake suicide because Newlen missed a deadline to report his location, which, as a Tier II sex offender, he's required to report every six months for 25 years.