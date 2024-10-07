Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas Dies in Overturned Vehicle Crash That Injures Five Others

Facebook

The 19-year-old college student was traveling with four of her rodeo teammates and an 18-year-old driver when their vehicle went off the road, colliding with a tree row.

Tragedy strikes the rodeo community as Emma Brungardt, the reigning Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas has died as a result of a vehicle accident at 19 years old.

The Colby Community College student, who was attending on a rodeo scholarship, was one of six total people in the pickup truck, including an 18-year-old driver and four of her rodeo teammates, according to The Wichita Eagle.

"Unfortunately Emma did not walk away from this," the school wrote in a post paying tribute to Brungardt on their Facebook page. "We are praying for all families involved."

"Emma was a sweet soul who picked up other people and always had a positive attitude," the statement continued. "Her light will live on in and around the rodeo arena. 'Always pray, never lose hope' Luke 18:1."

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, Brungardt was the only fatality in the single-vehicle crash on the evening of October 4. The driver and other four passengers were all taken to the hospital with complaints of pain, per the report.

The report states the vehicle went off the road at a Y intersection with a private drive, "striking a tree row." After overturning, the vehicle landed upright again.

During her time at Colby, Brungardt competed in barrel racing, breakaway roping, and goat tying.

"Emma was a true gem and horsewoman who embodied what it meant to be a rodeo queen, always going above and beyond what was expected of her," the Miss Rodeo Kansas Pageant said in a statement after her passing.

"We will miss her contagious smile and one in a million personality. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers as they navigate through this unimaginable loss."

Tributes poured in from friends, family, and the rodeo fan community on both posts, with one person commenting, "Honestly the best cowgirl out there, I will miss you so dearly."

"Prayers for her family, friends, and the whole CCC community during this difficult time. May she rest in peace," wrote another.

"The team, students and families involved are in my prayers. As an alumni I know that they are all a great community at CCC and will work through this tragedy together," noted one commenter.