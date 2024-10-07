Sistine Stallone Details Scary Moment In NYC to Warn Women Everywhere: 'Running for My Life'

TikTok

The daughter of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin revealed a man "just started screaming really inappropriate profanities at me," before his disturbing behavior escalated and she had to run for cover.

Sistine Stallone recently had a pretty scary encounter on the streets of New York City.

Taking to her Unwaxed podcast with sister Sophia, Stallone -- one of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's daughters -- opened up about an experience she had, in the hopes of warning other women to be more aware of their surroundings.

"There was this guy on a bike that just started screaming really inappropriate profanities at me, but I just kept moving," she revealed on the episode, in a video clip shared to the podcast's TikTok account.

"But I just kept moving. I didn't even acknowledge it," she continued. "But he comes up behind me on his bike and puts his hands on me and that's when I freaked out and then he started screaming at me."

It was then that she started "sprinting," trying to get away from the man as quickly as possible as he began "cutting through the crowd on his bike." The 26-year-old actress/model/reality star said she booked it for three blocks, "running for my life," before she sought refuge in a Sephora store.

"I'm hiding behind a makeup counter, and I think I lost him. And I see that he's inside the store and he's screaming at the top of his lungs, 'You can't hide from me b---h I will find you. I will get you,'" she claimed.

Per Stallone, she witnessed five different employees try to box the man out of the makeup store, as she continued to hide "on the ground" in the back of the store for a good 15 minutes.

"If he comes back here, I'm screwed," she added, getting some sense of relief when four police officers came and took him to the back.

As for why she's sharing this story now, Stallone said she really hopes it "reaches all females, because the saddest thing is, we see videos every day of New York girls, 'Oh they got assaulted on the Westside highway,' 'Oh they got groped in the street'"

Her warning: "Don't have headphones in, don't be looking down."

In a caption accompanying her post, the podcast added, "Please always be aware of your surroundings 🫶🏼"