Parents Charged with Murder After Report of Dead Children, Bone Fragments In Backyard Fire Pit: Police

WFLD / Jasper County Sheriff's Office

After a witness reported home murder-cremation confessions, bone fragments were found buried in the back yard and a third "undocumented" child was removed from the parents' custody -- with no kids having a birth certificate or social security number, per sheriff's deputies.

A case of unknown identity and possible murder as two adults were arrested after bone fragments were found in the back yard, including the fire pit, of their previous residence in Wheatfield, Indiana.

Steven Valle, 31, and Samantha Sebella, 25, came under scrutiny as part of an investigation triggered September 20 over an alleged confession made by Valle, per Chicago Fox affiliate WFLD, to friends about killing two of his "undocumented" children and attempting to cremate them at their Wheatfield, Illinois home.

Valle is now facing Level 1 Felony murder and neglect of a dependent causing death charges, as well as Level 6 Felony abuse of a corpse and obstruction of justice charges. Sebella face these same charges, as well as the Class A Misdemeanor charge of failure to report a dead body, as detailed by WLS.

Investigating 'Undocumented' Murder

The investigation led authorities to Valle and Sebella, found now living in a hotel in neighboring Newton County, per Law & Crime. The pair continued to deny any knowledge, even after new evidence was uncovered and police confiscated their phones.

Authorities also removed a third child from their custody, whom police described as "undocumented." In this case, it means they believe the child was likely born in the home and never registered in any way with the government, meaning no birth certificate, social security number, or any other identifying information was on file for them.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office partnered with Indiana State Police and the Jasper County Coroner's Office, with two cadaver dogs, for a search of the property the couple had once lived in, where it was believed the "undocumented" children had been killed and burned.

"With the cooperation of the landowner and the current residents, the search began, and the cadaver dogs alerted to three separate locations on the property," deputies wrote in their probably cause affidavit seen by Indianapolis Fox affiliate WXIN. "A preliminary search at these locations uncovered partial bone fragments."

An independent investigation of the fragments is underway by a specialist in Indianapolis to determine if the fragments belong to an animal or a human. The coroner told WLS that investigation could take weeks.

With the discovery of the fragments, though, Valle and Sebella were again interviewed, and a judge determined there was enough evidence for an arrest.

Police told WXIN that there will likely be further investigation of the property. The outlet reports that the previous tenants had been evicted and ordered to vacate the home by July 1. The current tenant, a disabled veteran, moved in just months ago, per WLS.

The pair were arrested on October 4 and are currently being held in the Jasper County Detention Center on probably cause and without bond. The "undocumented" child that had been removed from custody remains with the Indiana Department of Child Services.