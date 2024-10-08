Al Pacino Reveals Relationship Status with Noor Alfallah After Welcoming Son

Getty

The 84-year-old Oscar winner and Alfallah, 30, welcomed son Roman in June 2023 after they were first romantically linked in April 2022.

Al Pacino is revealing his relationship status with Noor Alfallah following the birth of their child.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Oscar winner, 84, said he's not currently in a romantic relationship -- including with Alfallah, 30, with whom he welcomed son Roman in June 2023.

"No. I have friendship," Pacino said when asked if he's in a relationship.

His rep further set the record straight about where he stands with Alfallah, specifically, telling PEOPLE, "Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman."

This came just a couple of days after Alfallah was spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with Bill Maher, 68. It was believed that Pacino and Alfallah were still together as Page Six reported that the pair were seen together at a restaurant in West Hollywood just a few hours before Alfallah was photographed with Maher.

Pacino and Alfallah first sparked romance rumors in April 2022. TMZ broke the news in late May 2023 that the couple was expecting their first child together, with sources telling the outlet at the time that the news came as a surprise to Pacino.

The Scarface actor later obtained a DNA test for proof his incoming child was actually his as he allegedly didn't believe he could have any more kids, according to TMZ.

In June 2023, Pacino became a dad for the fourth time at 83 years old when Alfallah gave birth to Roman. He is also a dad to daughter Julie, 34, whom he welcomed with his ex Jan Tarrant, and 23-year-old twins Olivia and Anton, whom he shares with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

Meanwhile, a few months after Pacino and Alfallah welcomed Roman, the latter filed for full physical custody, according to legal docs obtained by TMZ. The two settled their custody battle in November 2023, with the pair agreeing to share legal custody of their son. Alfallah was granted primary custody, while Pacino was granted visitation and will be required to pay $30,000 a month in child support.

It's unclear when Pacino and Alfallah called it quits, but while speaking to TMZ in August, the latter suggested that they were still going strong. However, she admitted that she believed marriage wasn't in the cards for the couple -- something she first said in November 2023, telling TMZ she is "not the marrying type."