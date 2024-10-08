Woman Sexually Abused Underage Hockey Players Picked Up in Hot Tub Amid Marital Woes: Police

Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office

On a "stay-cation" with her family at the hotel, Allison Leigh Schardin allegedly told the 15-year-old boys they were young enough to be her kids after joining them in their room that night, then showed up to their game the next day -- with the boys declaring it all "really creepy."

A 39-year-old mother of two in Blaine, Minnesota is facing charges of 3rd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct after an incident involving a youth hockey team at a local hotel where she and her family were having a "stay-cation."

According to the criminal complaint seen by Law&Crime, there were several different youth hockey teams in town for a tournament on the night of January 14, which is when Allison Leigh Schardin, then 38, encountered a few of them in the hotel's pool area.

That initial encounter turned into a series of increasingly uncomfortable encounters for the 15-year-old Colorado boys, who described the experience and Schardin's behavior as "really creepy" in the legal documents -- including allegations of a fraught encounter with her husband, visit to one of their rooms, and her even showing up at their game the next day.

First Encounter (Hot Tub)

The first unidentified victim told authorities, per the complaint, that he was in his room packing to go home the next day when one of his teammates sent him a picture of Schardin with the message, "you wouldn't believe what happened."

He said he was encouraged to come down to the pool area and hang out with the other boys, which he told police he did.

While there, the victims claimed that Schardin left the sauna and joined the three of them in the hot tub, where she opened up about marital issues and revealed that she'd cheated on him, having had sex just a few weeks back with a hockey player aged 18 to 20.

The boys said they returned to their rooms in time for their 10 p.m. curfew, but some returned later to meet Schardin at the pool, per the filing. It was at this point, according to the complaint, that the husband became involved.

"If you don't come upstairs, our relationship is over," he purportedly shouted to the woman, or words to that effect, according to police.

Second Encounter (Room)

Ultimately, the boys went back to one of their rooms, before they allegedly started receiving a Snapchat message from Schardin, who they said claimed she and her husband had gotten into a fight and asked, "can I come into your room?"

When they acquiesced, the documents detail her allegedly asking sexual questions when it was just her and three boys in the room. She also purportedly asked their ages, which they answered.

"She told them that she was 38 and they were young enough to be her kids," the complaint reported, while also stating that it was Schardin who initiated sexual contact with two of the boys.

According to the complaint, Schardin made the following statements during this visit, which led to alleged sexual activities involving the underage boys:

"let's just do more"

"let's have sex"

"we're already here"

"You already have a 38-year-old woman, a female in your bed, don't you want to do more?" they claimed she asked one of the victims, per the legal document.

That victim told police, according to the complaint, that he said he felt stuck and unsure how to say no. He described his inside response as "not really," but what he replied out loud was, "Sure," while telling authorities he "wasn't totally on board with it."

He claimed that he told her he had a game the next day and that's when she left, according to police.

Third Encounter (Rink)

On January 15, the victims were playing with their team in a game when they began receiving messages from Schardin, per the complaint. The document states she was asking which rink they were at, with the boys purportedly replying that it was over and they'd already lost in hopes she wouldn't show up.

According to the documents, she showed up anyway.

The first victim who'd failed to rebuff her alleged advances the previous night detailed to authorities he was so nervous "he was shaking on the bench at one point." The complaint details the boy saying that Schardin appearing to follow them that day "was really creepy."

It was after this final in-person encounter that Schardin and the boys went their separate ways. But after they'd gotten back home, the boys told police they again heard from Schardin through social media.

The first victim in the criminal complaint said he received a message from her saying something along the lines of "I will do or say anything you want, just don't tell the police or report what happened." He told police he responded he didn't want anything from her, he wouldn't report it, and he wanted her to leave him alone. He said he then blocked her, per the document.

The second victim listed in the criminal complaint said that he also received a message from Schardin on January 16 asking how he was doing, and that she hoped he wasn't mad at her. He reported to authorities that she asked him about the first victim, asking if he "regrets it."

He went on to tell police, per the complaint, "yeah he does," asking if Schardin wanted him to ask the other boy to unblock her. She replied, "Please," according to the document.

Confession

While it's not specified who reported this situation to the police, the criminal complaint notes that Schardin was arrested on February 1 and agreed to talk to police, waiving her rights.

As she explained it, per the documents, she went to the hotel with her husband and two children for a "stay-cation" on the weekend of January 13 and admitted talking with some of the 15- or 16-year-old boys who were also staying there.

She told police that she returned to the pool area on January 14 because she and her husband were not getting along, per the complaint, exchanging "socials" information with the boys in the sauna after they asked. They also took a photo with her, per the documents.

As reported in the documents, Schardin said she visited with various different boys in the pool area, enjoying the attention, exchanging social media information, and was ultimately invited to go back to their room, which she did to "get away from her husband."

Schardin gave her version of what did and didn't happen in the room, according to the criminal complaint, allegedly admitting that she asked if any of the boys had brought condoms, insisting that she'd had no intention of going through with it. She did, however, admit to sexual contact with two of the boys, per the complaint.

"I think I just, things were starting to progress and, um, I think I thought about it for a moment," she told police, per the documents, "and then I just was like, yeah, no, that's not ..., and I think at that point it was pretty evident that [the first victim] was kind of uncomfortable."

On Friday, Schardin pleaded guilty to the third-degree charge of criminal sexual conduct. As part of that plea deal, the fourth-degree charge is being dismissed, per Patch.

While she was originally facing up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine at a jury trial scheduled to begin next month, the new deal reduces that possibly to a maximum of eight months. Her husband filed for divorce mid-December.

The National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline -- 800.656.HOPE (4673) -- provides free, 24/7 support for those in need.