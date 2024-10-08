Doctor Who Disguised Himself to Administer Poison to Mom's Partner Guilty of Attempted Murder: Police

Northumbria Police

The "bogus" injection -- which the man, who wore a disguise that tricked both his mom and her partner of 20 years, claimed was a Covid booster -- allegedly caused a "rare and life-threatening flesh-eating disease" and "life-changing injuries."

A UK doctor has been found guilty of attempted murder after allegedly poisoning his mother's partner while in disguise.

Thomas Kwan, a 53-year-old doctor, created an elaborate scheme by sending "bogus" medical letters to the man -- in his 70s -- claiming he was due for a COVID booster, according to a press release from Northumbria Police and reporting from BBC.

Kwan then visited the man at his Newcastle home on January 22, where police say he wore a disguise which included a wig, fake facial hair and a medical mask, so neither his mother nor her partner could recognize him. He also allegedly used fake license plates for the drive to the victim's house.

Police stated that within hours after the injection was performed, the victim became "seriously unwell, with a serious skin condition developing around the injection area," causing him to be admitted to the hospital.

The victim showed hospital staff the letters for the injection, before staff realized they were "bogus," as police put it, and informed authorities.

"The victim has since had to have numerous operations, including skin grafts to repair the extensive damage the poisoning caused to his body," police wrote. "He has been left with life-changing injuries following the incident."

Subsequently, police began an investigation and Kwan was arrested at his home address -- where police found a "poisoner's handbook", files regarding poisons to kill a person, and a book on guidance for murder investigations on his computer. A fake ID using the name Raj Patel, which included the photo above of him in disguise, was also found -- per BBC.

Kwan was charged with attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, to which he initially pleaded not guilty. He did, however, admit guilt to the charge of administering a noxious substances.

Kwan went to trial in at Newcastle Crown Court in England last week. During the trial, prosecutors said the injection was not a COVID booster, but a "rare and life-threatening flesh-eating disease," per BBC.

Per police, Kwan pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the middle of his trial. He was remanded in custody following the hearing and will be sentenced at a later date.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged Kwan was "obsessed" with his inheritance, which he would only receive from his mother in the event of her partner of 20 years' death. They claimed he also installed spyware on his mother's computer and could not only view their actions via its camera, but monitor their online behavior.

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Henry, of Northumbria Police said, "Thomas Kwan’s actions were utterly despicable."