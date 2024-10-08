Lisa Marie Presley Claims Michael Jackson Was 'Still a Virgin' When They Met In Posthumous Memoir

Getty

Presley wrote about their short-lived romance and marriage in her posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown.

Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir takes a look at her whirlwind romance with Michael Jackson.

Presley and Jackson met when they were young and got together romantically in 1994. Before they officially began dating, Presley was still married to her first husband, Danny Keough -- but they split after Jackson confessed his love to her during a trip they took to Las Vegas, according to the late Presley.

"Michael said, 'I don't know if you've noticed, but I'm completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children,'" Presley writes in From Here to the Great Unknown, which was released on Tuesday, Oct. 8. "I didn't say anything immediately, but then I said, 'I'm really flattered, I can't even talk.' By then, I felt I was in love with him too."

Presley and Keough amicably split soon after, and she got together with Jackson.

She also revealed some of the intimate details of their relationship, including the fact that Jackson was allegedly still a virgin when they got together.

"He told me he was still a virgin," Presley writes in the book. "I think he had kissed Tatum O'Neal, and he'd had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn't been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened. I was terrified because I didn't want to make the wrong move."

The pair would go on to tie the knot in May 1994, when Jackson was 35 and Presley was 25 -- just weeks after her divorce from Keough. They pair were married for just a little over two years before finalizing their divorce in August 1996.

While Jackson died of cardiac arrest in 2009 at the age of 50, Presley died of a small bowel obstruction in January 2023, due to complications from bariatric surgery she underwent several years prior.

Presley's daughter, actress Riley Keough, completed the memoir after her mother's death by listening to tapes of memories she left behind.

"Because my mother was Elvis Presley's daughter, she was constantly talked about, argued over and dissected," Keough said in an interview with PEOPLE. "What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I've done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was. To turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life. I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive."

What Under the Bridge actress hopes to achieve with her late mother's memoir, is connection.

"I hope that in an extraordinary circumstance, people relate to a very human experience of love, heartbreak, loss, addiction and family," she said. "[My mom] wanted to write a book in the hopes that someone could read her story and relate to her, to know that they're not alone in the world. Her hope with this book was just human connection. So that's mine."