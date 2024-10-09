Anne Hathaway Apologizes For Being 'Dismissive' To Same Reporter Who Called Out Blake Lively

TikTok

Hathaway's apology comes after the Norwegian journalist shared an unflattering interview of the Les Misérables star refusing to sing.

Anne Hathaway is owning up for her past mistakes.

In a YouTube video posted on Tuesday, 51-year-old Norwegian entertainment reporter Kjersti Flaa opened up about an email she received from the Oscar-winning actress.

It comes after Flaa shared a throwback video of her interview with Hathaway on Saturday promoting her 2012 film Les Miserables, where she felt Hathaway was being "dismissive" of her.

"Talking about it [the email from Hathaway] makes me almost teary-eyed because I was just so grateful that she did that. And it was a very personal note," Flaa began.

While Flaa did not share any details about what Hathaway told her in the personal email, the reporter added that she wanted to share the sentiment with her subscribers because she was so taken aback by the gesture.

"We decided that I wouldn't share exactly what was in the email," she said. "But I just wanted to share with you guys what she did because I thought that was just so amazing."

Flaa told viewers she replied to the email, saying: "I'm so grateful that you did this.' And it means a lot to me that she did. And I said, 'You know, if you ever want to sit down and talk about it, I’m here.'"

The Princess Diaries star reportedly invited Flaa to interview her in May for an upcoming movie.

"I'm really looking forward to that," Flaa added. "And thank you so much for doing that. And just. I mean, I have so much respect for people who own up to their mistakes and say they’re sorry. It's such a powerful word."

"I mean, this is so amazing. So thank you, really from the bottom of my heart for saying that you were sorry."

She did add that the awkward interview was "a long time ago now," and she has "no hard feelings about it."

How The Apology Came About

On Saturday, Flaa shared the video she entitled "This might be my worst interview ever," which showed snippets of her interviews from 2012 with the full cast of the musical turned film, including Hugh Jackman and Amanda Seyfried.

Flaa had an idea to make her interviews a bit more fun than the standard question-and-answer format, asking her interviewees to sing back their answers after she sang her questions to them.

While Jackman, Seyfried and Russell Crowe joined in on the activity, Hathaway "was not very positive to that idea."

"I had this idea that I was going to sing the questions and the actors could sing the answers back to me," Flaa recalled to her subscribers. "Kind of a silly thing, but I thought it was fun. It was a musical, after all, and most actors played along with it."

She continued, adding that The Devil Wears Prada star "was being quite dismissive towards" Flaa and "it created some reactions" from viewers.

When Flaa sat down, Hathaway was pouring herself a glass of water as the reporter is heard saying, "So I was going to ask you to do the first question in singing, can I sing it to you and you can sing back the answer?"

Hathaway began to laugh before adding, "Well I won't be doing that but you're more than welcome to sing."

The rest of the interview, Hathaway only gave one word answers.

Flaa did admit that asking the stars to sing back may have been "too much", but added "she could have been nice for the rest of the interview. It's just like, I was just sitting there trying to make it a little more fun for everyone. And she wasn't having it. And then she was, you know, annoyed with me for the rest of the time."

According to the Norwegian journalist, after posting the interview to her YouTube channel in 2012, "a representative from the studio" allegedly told her to "take it down," adding that she may get "blacklisted."

Flaa is also the same reporter who recently aired a negative interview she received from Blake Lively, which went viral during the It Ends With Us saga.