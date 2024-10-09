Collin Gosselin Shares 'Only Way' He'll Reconcile with Mom Kate After Alleged Abuse

Getty /The Sun

"That door would be open. 100 percent," said the 20-year-old, who accused Kate of physical and verbal abuse, including claiming that "multiple times she had zip-tied my hands and feet together" when he was a child.

A month after Collin Gosselin made shocking abuse allegations against his mother Kate Gosselin, he says he's "open" to repairing his relationship with his mom in the future, but on one condition.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, published on Tuesday, the 20-year-old shared that the "only way" he believes he would be able to reconnect with his mother would be if she were to "come forward with the truth" about her alleged treatment of himself and his family, including his father Jon Gosselin.

"So first and foremost, my relationship with my brothers and sisters is of top priority to me," said Collin, who is one of Kate and Jon's sextuplets alongside Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Joel, and Leah. He's also siblings with 23-year-old twins Cara and Mady.

"And I think the only way that my mother and I would be able to reconnect and fix our relationship in the future is, if she would just come forward with the truth and all the things that she has kept under wraps," he continued.

"And you know the many times that she's tried to soil my name and my father's name. I just would want her to come forward with the truth," Collin added, before concluding, "[But] Yes, that door would be open. 100 percent."

While speaking to The U.S. Sun last month, via his dorm room at Penn State University, Collin -- who has previously called out his mom for putting him in a mental health facility and accused her of treating him unfairly as a child -- dropped bombshell new allegations against Kate.

Collin said he is enjoying his college experience, but hopes to return to the U.S. Marines someday. He claimed that he was discharged after Kate posted on social media about "multiple psychiatric diagnoses" that at one time saw him institutionalized for 22 months.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My mother many, many times -- and most of the time -- became physically aggressive, verbally very abusive with the things she would say," Collin told The U.S. Sun, "and obviously that carries over to the emotional side of things where a young child doesn't know any better."

However, the most shocking allegation of the interview came right at the top, with Collin claiming "multiple times she had zip-tied my hands and feet together." He further claimed she built a room in the family's basement and would lock him in there, zip-tied in this manner.

"She would bolt-lock the door, turn the lights off and that camera's there, just watching me," he told The Sun. "In that room that my mother had built, oftentimes she had zip-tied my hands and feet together, and kept me locked in there for most or all of the day for multiple days."

He said that he felt helpless and isolated during this time in his life, emphasizing, "I had nobody in my life then. I didn't have my siblings, I didn't have teachers at school, I didn't have friends. I wasn't allowed to visit my father. I had nobody to go to, not one person to talk to. I had no relationship with anybody."

Kate declined to comment, but her attorney Richard Puleo provided a lengthy statement responding to some of Collin's claims, and defending Kate's intentions.

"There's always two sides to every story and when things take place in the past, it's hard to determine because people have different recollections and perspectives," he prefaced his remarks.

"However I can personally attest to this situation as I knew Kate and all eight of her children since they were small and I don't believe Kate ever did anything intentionally to harm Collin," he added. "I think she did whatever she did to protect her family from some of his troubled behavior as a child."

"That's not to say he's got psychological impairment, I'm not a psychiatrist," Puleo continued.

"However I think if Kate did the things Collin is accusing Kate of, she would have been investigated by the authorities and prosecuted," Puleo noted. "Additionally I don't think the Marine Corps saw Kate's post and decided to throw Collin out."

"Could Kate's post have had some influence?" the attorney mused. "Sure, I think it may have made them delve into Collin's history - but blaming his mother for being thrown out of the military is misplaced."

Meanwhile, in another interview with The U.S. Sun, published on Monday, Collin reacted to Kate's appearance on Season 1 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test last year, during which she medically withdrew the competition after the first episode due to a neck injury.

"I actually did watch Special Forces. I think it's a very neat show," Collin said. "And what was upsetting is having to watch her [Kate] kind of struggle through it, and it seems like she had a very difficult time on Special Forces."

"You know, even so, with everything going on right now, I still did deeply feel sorry for her, and how she had to struggle through those challenges on that show," he continued.

"Despite my mother, and you know her, her constant effort to protect her reputation at the cost of mine, and the things that she has said about me and the things that she has done to me, I still feel in my heart. I feel sorry for her," Collin admitted.

"I feel you know, that the things that she has done have been very tough, and they have affected me," he went on. "However, you know my drive and my want to move forward and to achieve my dreams is greater than that."

Collin shared that he'd be interested in appearing in a show like Special Forces, particularly to prove to Kate what he's "capable of."