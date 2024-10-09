Howard Stern Criticizes Maya Rudolph's SNL Kamala Harris Impression: 'There's Too Much at Stake'

Getty/NBC SNL

While sitting down with the vice president on his radio show Tuesday, Stern told her that he "hates" seeing her mocked on Saturday Night Live.

"I hate it. I don't want you being made fun of," Stern told the Democratic presidential candidate. "There's too much at stake. I believe the entire future of this country right now … it's literally on the line."

Harris, however, said she's all for Rudolph's impersonation of her, and got a laugh out of last week's episode.

"It was funny," she said. "I am a huge fan of Maya Rudolph, so I think she's put a lot of time into doing the piece and the character."

Rudolph reprised her role as Harris this season after first playing the former California attorney general during the 2020 election run-up.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stern endorsed Harris for president, making him the latest celebrity to put his vote behind the VP.

"I don't even understand how this election is close," Stern said to Harris, referencing her opponent and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. "And yes, I'm voting for you, but I would also vote for that wall over there, rather than a guy who says he doesn't support Ukraine … why do my fellow Americans want this kind of chaos overseas?"

Hitting at Trump while speaking with the radio host, Harris told Stern that Trump's thirst for power has drawn him to the world's autocrats -- something she says has only backfired on the former president.

"He admires strongmen, and he gets played by them because he thinks that they're his friends," Harris said. "And they are manipulating him full time."

In addition to sitting down with Stern, Harris also appeared on The View, which also aired Tuesday. The vice president also filmed a guest slot on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and has visited 60 Minutes.