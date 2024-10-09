Why JoJo Siwa Spent Morning on Her 21st Birthday Crying -- And How Famous Friend Saved the Day

Getty

"And I could have let those first two hours ruin the whole day," the Dance Moms alum said, before adding that her "best friend" Tyler Cameron pulled her out of it.

It's JoJo's birthday and she'll cry if she wants to.

JoJo Siwa's 21st birthday in May looked like the perfect day -- as she was seen celebrating at Disney World before legally drinking for the first time.

However, instead of ending the night in happy tears like many after a couple glasses of wine, the day started off with sad ones for the singer.

"No one knows this, I cried for the first two hours of that day," she told PEOPLE.

"And I could have let those first two hours ruin the whole day, but then I'm lucky, my best friend Tyler [Cameron] called me," she recalled. "He was like, 'Come on over, we got bagels in the room for you! Bagels for the birthday girl.' And I was like, 'Ah Ty, you have no idea. You just saved me today.'"

JoJo and Tyler developed a friendship after appearing on Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test together. The pair formed an alliance on the show while filming in New Zealand in June of last year, with their relationship only getting stronger since.

While the Dance Moms alum didn't go into detail, she did say she felt her day was going to be "ruined" by one of her attendees.

"Everybody saw it be a really fun day online, but it was actually ruined by somebody who was very close to me and who was with me on that day," she said. "But I took a breath and I realized that she was going to be with me all day, but there was other people there as well, and so I made the choice to not let the person ruin the day and let the other people that were there have the best day."

To celebrate her birthday, her crew partook in "drinking around the world," a popular Disney activity that has adults over 21 try an alcoholic beverage from each of Epcot's 11 country pavilions.

Tears weren't the only hurdle for JoJo's day though; she later revealed that she "got punched in the eye" during the outing, but still had a blast.

"21st birthday was a f---in smash.👊🏼 Believe it or not I remember most of the day… and I remember having the best time with some of my favorite people. No place I'd rather have been. I'd give anything to relive this day again," she later wrote on Instagram.

"Stay tuned for tomorrow… sharing my videos…🍻🍹🍸🥂🥃🍷🍾"

In one of the TikTok videos she posted, a "drunk" JoJo talked to the camera while standing in a kitchen, where a wide variety of alcoholic beverages were displayed on the counter.

"It's my 21st birthday! I'm drunk as f--k right now!" she said, before someone off camera threw something at her.

The professional dancer then came up close to the camera and pointed to her slightly swollen eye. "I got punched in the eye... it was really bad, but I'm OK."

"I'm not OK," she mouthed.

JoJo -- who laughed throughout the short clip -- then showed her fans her "liquor spread."

"Happy 21st birthday to me!" she said, as the video ended.