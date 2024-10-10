Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Clarifies Voting Stance After Saying She's 'Not Educated Enough' to Vote

Getty

The Blink-182 drummer's daughter's explainer comes after she went on Instagram Live Wednesday to tell her followers she doesn't plan to vote in the November election.

Alabama Barker is clarifying her comments after telling her followers she won't be voting in the upcoming presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.

Alabama, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, and model-actress Shanna Moakler, took to Instagram Live Wednesday to weigh in on the current status of political affairs less than a month before election day, telling her two million followers she doesn't feel "educated enough" on the issues to cast a ballot this year -- nor is she interested to.

Now, the 18-year-old, who would be voting for the first time should she head to the ballot box, is back on social media with an explainer, saying she said was "misinformed" after sharing some incorrect information about the upcoming election, like claiming it was happening next year.

"I would like to clarify my recent statements regarding voting, which have been widely discussed on various social media platforms," Alabama wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday night.

"My concern is that I do not feel adequately informed about either candidate, nor do I feel entirely satisfied with either option," she continued. "I acknowledge that during a recent live stream, I mistakenly mentioned next year's election; I realize elections occur ever four years, and I understand how this may appear insensitive of uninformed."

"I am committed to education myself further on this matter," she added.

Instagram

The statements comes after Alabama told those tuning into her livestream that she not only doesn't feel educated about the issues at hand during this election, she doesn't have the interest in politics to try to figure it out.

While she said she has some opinions on politics, she doesn't know enough to feel comfortable hopping in a voting booth, telling her followers it's bad for people to vote if they don't know what they're voting for.

Though she now said she's committed to educating herself on the voting process and issues at hand, during the livestream Alabama said she doesn't see the point if she "genuinely really" doesn't care about politics and isn't thrilled about either candidate.

Another reason Alabama said she isn't interested in voting? She's never voted before. The teen, who reached the legal voting last December, said that's another reason she's not educated on the issues.

The social media personality also said she doesn't want to get involved in politics and maintained that that's her choice.