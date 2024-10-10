Grammy Hopeful & High School Senior Alexander James Rodriguez 'Cant Believe' His Journey

The teen is hoping to score a nomination for Best Music Video with his single Ride or Die.

He may not be a household name just yet, but rising artist -- and current high school student -- Alexander James Rodriguez has his eyes set on Grammy gold.

While most teenagers his age are anticipating college decision season, the 17-year-old singer is hoping to take his career to new heights with a potential nomination for Best Music Video.

"I just can't believe it. I am on the ballot for the Grammys," the singer, who independently released his debut album Call Me Alexander, said while opening up about how it feels to officially submit the visuals for his single "Ride or Die" to the Recording Academy.

First-round voting for the The 67th Annual Grammy Awards began October 4 and closes next Tuesday, October 15. Rodriguez hopes to make his mark in the music industry as a young recording artist with a nomination for Best Music Video when the top five finalists for each category are unveiled November 8.

The video in question was filmed on one of the busiest areas in Los Angeles -- the Santee Alley Garment District downtown -- shortly after he dropped the single.

"The night we filmed the video, the song had just been released. It was a last-minute, hey, let’s make a visual," Rodriguez said. "Street sweepers were washing down the road and scooping up the bags of rubbish. There were helicopters and sirens in the near distance. We parked up with one battery powered light and one camera."

"We stood on the corner and my mom pressed play on the portable speaker for the song," he added.

Of his director mom's "super clear" vision for the video, he explained, "A sax player practicing in an empty alley and a lonesome character kicking around the street waiting to tell his story, to anyone that would listen, of his girl who was fearlessly independent but always his ride or die."

In addition to his singing career, Rodriguez provided the voice for Cardamon in the Netflix show Bee and Puppycat. He's also been featured in various magazine print campaigns including Toyota Prius, LG, Hackett London, Britta, Intex, Little Tikes, and Sketchers.

He was rewarded the 'Rising Star Award' in 2021 at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards for his single, "My Crew."

Will Grammy gold be next? Stay tuned!