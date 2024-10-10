Cassie's Songwriter Recalls Tense Moments Between Diddy and Cassie: 'Something Is Wrong'

Getty

"I know someone is in the car with you," Cassie's songwriter Tiffany Red recalls hearing from the music mogul -- before finding herself face-to-face with an even more uncomfortable encounter.

Cassie's songwriter Tiffany Red knew something was "wrong" between Diddy and Cassie.

The 37-year-old recalled the first time she felt something was "wrong" between the music mogul and his then girlfriend Casandra Ventura on ABC's Secret Life of Diddy — A Special Edition of 20/20.

"Is someone in the car with you?" Red allegedly could hear Diddy say to Cassie as the singer put her then boyfriend on speaker, per Us Weekly. "I know someone is in the car with you."

"That was my first time being, like, 'Something is wrong.'"

Red who wrote songs like "Joint (No Sleep)" in 2016, "Don't Let Go" and "Simple Things" in 2019 for Cassie, also recalled the singer's 29th birthday in 2025 where she alleged she witnessed Diddy get "in her face" and was "cussing her out".

"He was really mad, he was really close to her face and she just had her head down."

"My sense was that everybody around him was afraid of him," she added in the documentary, per Us Weekly.

Red referred to Cassie as "sweet", "quiet" and "a good person" who was "introduced to the world by Diddy."

The songwriter also alleged she was once asked by the rapper, "You're the one writing all these songs about me?" Red added it made her feel "like he didn't want her [Cassie] talking to me."

Diddy was arrested on September 16 on charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution, per TMZ. He is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The 54-year-old, entered a not guilty plea and has denied all allegations against him. He has been denied bail twice, and a federal judge in Manhattan remanded him to await trial in jail. If convicted, Diddy faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of life behind bars.

The legal team representing the embattled rapper filed a bail appeal on Tuesday morning and made a shocking new claim that they believe the federal government "orchestrated" the leak of the Cassie beating video to CNN, per TMZ.