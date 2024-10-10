Why House of Villains Star Larissa Lima Thinks She Was 'Major Target' Before Elimination (Exclusive)

The 90 Day Fiancé alum also shares why she called Teresa Giudice's homemade meal "trash," and reveals whether or not she'd return to the show and if she believes any of her 90 Day Fiancé costars would make good villains.

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Lima was the first contestant to get banished on Season 2 of House of Villains -- and she says she knew it was coming.

In an interview with TooFab, the reality star opened up about her elimination from the E! reality series, explaining why she believes she was a "major target" in the competition.

House of Villians, which is hosted by Joel McHale, features a group of legendary reality star "villains" who attempt to out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."

After the first challenge in the show's two-part season premiere, Safaree, Wes, and Jessie teamed up, and ultimately named Larissa, Kandy, and Victoria as the three contestants named on the Hit List.

The group -- particularly Wes -- claimed that they chose their three housemates to target Victoria specifically. Kandy learned this and told Larissa. However, Larissa said she didn't believe Victoria was the real target for a second.

"I do not believe because ... why did they put us there if the target was [Victoria]? Why didn't you put Tiffany -- Tiffany was immune -- but why didn't you put Teresa? Why didn't you put Jessie?" she told TooFab. "Why did it need to be us? I think they lie, and whatever's left will be a blessing to them. But I think I was the major target because I didn't please them and try to, 'Oh yes, you are the king, the queen of the reality!' No."

Larissa, Kandy, and Victoria then competed in the Redemption Challenge, in which they were tasked with getting as many signatures as possible from people on Hollywood Boulevard, with the winner getting immunity from elimination.

And Larissa took a rather unusual approach and claimed to tourists and passersby that she was asking for signatures for social causes, such as helping out veterans, those with breast cancer, and the homeless. The strategy backfired, to say the least -- and Kandy ultimately blew both Larissa and Victoria out of the water.

When asked if she would change her strategy now looking back, Larissa said, "I do not regret [it], but I also saw that it wasn't working."

"I would not change it because I think all heroes are the veterans," she continued. "We should take care of the homeless and, of course, breast cancer. ... I have big implants. So I thought well, it's a funny way, but it's still valid to bring awareness. I would not change [my strategy], but I would do [it] different[ly]."

When it was time for the elimination, the group had to choose to send either Larissa or Victoria home. To viewers, the House seemed pretty split prior to the vote. However, when the votes were cast, it was 5-2, with five people choosing to send Larissa home.

And she told TooFab that she wasn't shocked.

"[I] already had a feeling because it's a very interesting social interaction," Larissa explained. "People avoid you like the plague. They avoid you. They don't want to interact with you when they already made [up] their mind."

By the time Joel announced who was being sent home, Larissa knew she was going to be banished.

"Already had a feeling because, like I said, they start to avoid you for two days," she told TooFab, before calling out Wes Bergmann. "Another thing, Wes was on Victoria's side. Wes adopted Victoria there ... he [will] manipulate anyone to do whatever he wants. So, Wes was the big manipulator, and they proclaimed themselves villains. How are you a villain if someone's manipulating [you] to do what this person wants? No, that person [Wes] is the biggest villain."

She added that she's "never seen" someone act like West, claiming that everyone is "afraid of him."

Larissa also opened up to TooFab about an awkward -- yet hilarious -- moment from the second episode, in which Teresa Giudice made the House a homecooked meal which, apparently, did not taste good. It was so bad, Larissa called it "trash."

"I think Teresa has good meals she makes, but that one, I don't know," Larissa said, taking back her words that the RHONJ star's dish was "trash."

"I was already moody, but it wasn't that bad. [It] was just like 80% bad," she added.

Larissa is the second 90 Day Fiancé star to compete on House of Villians after Anfisa Arkhipchenko appeared in Season 1.

When asked if she believes any of her former 90 Day Fiancé costars would make good villains, she said, "I don't think you anyone from 90 Day could get [to] that level of competition of back-stabbing because it is a competition. It's not about interaction most of the time, you know, it's strategy."

"Sometimes you have a look like Anfisa, some people say Anfisa didn't speak, Anfisa did nothing. She was just there," Larissa continued, adding that she thinks any of her costars would be "eliminated quickly."

"Also, 90 Day is a very small bubble. It's [an] amazing show, but it is still in the bubble," she said.

As for Larissa herself, meanwhile, she's not closing the door on possibly returning on a future season of House of Villians -- New York did it, after all.

"I would, but I need allies," she told TooFab. "[Everyone] has these allies ... So I'd want allies. Farrah, bring Farrah to the game with me and see the house burn down!"

It's unclear which Farrah Larrisa was referring to, but it's likely that she was talking about fellow controversial reality star and one of her pals, Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham.

Honestly, we could see it! Maybe for Season 3?

See more from Larissa in the full interview at the top of this post!