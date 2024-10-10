Teen Mom Jenelle Evans' Boyfriend Speaks Out After Calling Police on Her Over 'Disagreement'

Instagram

In the 911 call, August Keen refers to Evans as his girlfriend, telling dispatch she was "super drunk" and has been "hitting me all night," as well as making claims about her using drugs.

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans was the subject of a 9-1-1 call placed by her own boyfriend/manager August Keen. Now, he's speaking out after the phone call was released online.

Keen ultimately declined to press charges and authorities in Las Vegas never even made contact with Evans on the night in question, so no arrests we made. The call, however, still had fans of the MTV reality show talking, so much so that Keen issued a statement on social media about what he says really went down.

The Ashley was the first to report on Keen's call to police, sharing the audio. TooFab has also since obtained a copy of the police report. While Evans has reportedly only referred to Keen as a friend and that she was "single as a pringle," he refers to her by name as his girlfriend in the call.

In the call, made on August 31, Keen can be heard saying to dispatch, "So, my girlfriend got super-drunk tonight, and she's been hitting me all night. I'd like to be, just, protected to make sure that I grab my stuff. I just want to get out of the house safe. She keeps following me."

"She came running after me," he adds, as a female voice is heard in the background saying she's asking him to leave and he won't. He says she's been drinking, claiming she "had like 12 drinks" at a party they were at beforehand.

"I don't do drugs. She does do drugs. She takes pills, she smokes a lot of weed and she drinks a lot," he also says.

The police report indicates that when authorities arrived at her home, Keen said his "girlfriend had about 8-12 drinks and he has 2-3 drinks." Police say he "had no signs of injury and did not wish to go into detail about the incident."

"Jenelle was inside of the house and sleeping upstairs and was unable to be contacted by Officers," added police, saying Keen took a suitcase from the home and was picked up by a friend. He also allegedly refused Safenest resources.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Keen wrote that "some old stuff was pulled up recently."

"No I was not hit, I have a zero tolerance for violence and would not stick around any DV situations. No she is not on drugs (everyone knows I dislike weed, unless its for medicinal purposes) and that's what I was referring to," he continued.

"We had a good time at a friend's event, end of night we jumped in an Uber, had a disagreement on the way to her house," he wrote. "I wanted to be escorted out with some of my stuff. I don't like alcohol because in heated moments, things can escalate."

He said he wanted the night to end "safely" for them both and called authorities because he "thought a mediator at that moment could help us call it a night." Keen added, "My intention were to never get any of us in trouble. On the contrary, I highly respect and love her very much."

Keen claimed that there were no children around "at any point," before concluding, "I think if the police saw anything fishy, they would have done their job."

Evans has not commented on the incident, though she did share a video with Keen to her Instagram Story on Tuesday -- in which they were seen going through a store as she asks, "Who are you? Are you my boyfriend or are you my manager?"