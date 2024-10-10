Vinny Confronted by Costars for Posting Sam & Ron Meme on Jersey Shore: 'You're Being Stupid'

MTV

Sam called it "uncomfortable" and accused Vinny of clout chasing, while JWoww called him a "s--tty friend" for the post, sparking an awkward confrontation.

Vinny Guadagnino's attempts at humor backfired bigtime on the latest episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

On Thursday's new hour, the entire cast continued their group getaway to Las Vegas, where things took a turn for the awkward when Vinny decided to post a meme of Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to social media.

The post in question featured a screenshot from an old Jersey Shore episode showing exes Ron and Sam fighting, with the caption, "My generation didn't have Chrisean and Blueface. We had them."

Jenni "JWoww" Farley was the first to notice the post, calling him out in front of everyone for it, while also sharing it with the rest of the group. "Vinny, do you think before you post things?" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi exclaimed in a confessional, while Sam's less-than-enthused face was shown.

"I post memes all day on my Instagram. It was just a stupid Jersey Shore meme," Vin said in his own confessional, defending his behavior. To the group, he added, "It's just funny, me reposting it."

"What is funny about that, though?" Jenni asked, while adding, "You're literally posting a meme about the girl sitting right f--king next to you. I would never make fun of someone else's tears. Vinny, that's being a s--tty friend."

Vin told her to "get off your high horse," adding in a confessional he felt she was "taking it to another level" and claiming she was "starting s--t."

Sam, meanwhile, told him that the "whole thing to me is so uncomfortable," saying, "Vinny, you don't need to be posting memes about me on your story."

"You're comparing me to that, it's like weird. It is what it is, I accept it, but Jenni's right. Whether it's a funny meme or not, why even do it?" Sam continued. "You have to think about other people sometimes. I just think if anybody's posting something like that, it's looking for clout, trying to use me. Let's not even talk about it now, I'm not gonna go there."

Vinny then did the right thing and apologized, telling her he didn't mean anything malicious by the post. She didn't think he did, adding that he was just "being stupid." In a confessional, she also said she didn't think Vinny could see it from her -- or any woman's -- perspective, claiming her costar "doesn't know or understand how we are."

Speaking with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio after the awkward interaction, Vinny said it's common for everyone to "roast" one another, saying it usually just ends with them all laughing, calling each other "a-holes" and keeping things moving. He felt Jenni was purposefully trying to make it worse, thinking she still had a bone to pick with him over sexist comments he made on a podcast.

Sam, speaking with the other women, said she's fully moved on from her relationship with Ron and is used to seeing memes from their time together "in my life every day."

"It doesn't hurt me. It's kind of like annoying to look at. Getting upset at memes is not where I'm at in life," she told them. "Being in that relationship with Ron totally was a learning experience, I know I don't want to make the same mistakes I made when I was younger. I have moved on."

She then stopped by the boys' room and insisted she was all good and that the situation was "not that serious." Vin, meanwhile, continued to express regret for how his post affected her and said he hoped he and Jenni could find a way forward, too.

Talking to Mike, Jenni said she felt Vinny "definitely hates me" after the confrontation, telling him that she had no intention for it to blow up as much as it did.

"I thought he would be like, 'My bad,' and just delete it and it would never have been a thing. Did I have any intention to fight Vinny? F--k no," she said. "I actually think he hates me. I was debating booking a flight last night. I was just trying to be a really good friend to Sam."

Mike told her that wasn't the case and the episode ended with everyone in a good place with one another -- for now at least.