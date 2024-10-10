Grandson Shares Video of Former Mayor Killed Alongside Daughter Allegedly Admitting He Sexually Abused Her

GoFundMe/Minden County Facebook

The former Louisiana mayor and his adult daughter were found dead in his home on September 1, with police saying her 11-year-old son admitted to the killings -- while it was her 17-year-old son who reportedly uncovered video from 2021 of his grandfather's sexual abuse confessions.

A heartbreaking layer was just added atop an already difficult situation after a father and daughter were both found shot dead in his home on September 1, with the daughter's 11-year-old son the primary suspect.

Joe Cornelius Sr., 82, a former mayor of Minden, Louisiana, was found dead alongside his daughter Keisha Miles, 31, in a story that has rocked the small community. NBC News reported that Keisha's 11-year-old son confessed to the shootings. He was arrested on September 2.

But what her 17-year-old son Uriah Miles uncovered and recently revealed adds even more to the story behind the tragedy.

Sexual Abuse Confessions

Shared with People, Uriah told the outlet the videos date back to 2021 and were recovered from his mother's iCloud after the double homicide. In them, Keisha reportedly confronts her father about alleged sexual abuses, with him allegedly offering some form of admissions.

"When you do things for me, you expect something in return. Like when you got the furniture, like when you got that car for me, you always wanted something in return and what you wanted was something sexual ... right?" Keisha says in one video seen by the outlet.

Noting that Cornelius does not appear to be aware that he is being filmed, he reportedly responds, "Whatever it is, you mostly enjoyed it."

"No, I never did Joe, because I felt like I had to in order to survive," Keisha responds. "Everytime I did something with you, a little portion of me died," she added, per Shreveport ABC affiliate KTBS.

"And everyday I try my best just to be a normal daughter, and expecting a normal father and love in return," she continued in the video, per the news outlet.

According to People, Keisha proceeded in the video to go into detail about some of those alleged "something sexual" moments that her father "needed." At one point, she claims he "propositioned" her for sexual favors, per the outlet, but Cornelius pushed back on that assertion.

"I ain't never said nothing like that," he says in the video, per the outlet. But when Keisha pushes on the issue, insisting that he sexually abused her, he reportedly retorts in the video, "You said you didn't tell nobody about this, but you have."

She reportedly replied to that comment, "You told me ... you say ... they will never believe you."

"And nobody will," Cornelius purportedly replies in the video.

Uriah worked through a publicist to release the videos. Che Production Group's Chanel Hudson-O'Connor told KTBS she got involved to help share Keisha's "bravery and courage to confront someone who has been sexually abusing her throughout her life."

Two Different Joes

While Cornelius only served briefly as interim mayor of Minden in 2013, he was also a councilman for the community of 11,400 people in Webster Parish, Louisiana, according to the Webster Parish Journal.

He was nicknamed "Mister Joe" for his work with the youth, even serving ice cream in the community. In 1990, the newspaper reports he formed the Concerned Citizens of Minden, which raised money for scholarships and offered aid to children.

Keisha's children tell a different story of their grandfather. According to the 11-year-old suspect's lawyer, Christopher Murell, both of her sons were aware of the alleged abuse she endured under her father, and that it purportedly did not stop when she reached adulthood and started her own family.

Further, the attorney shared that the suspect claims his mother was worried Cornelius might begin to sexually assault her six-year-old daughter.

Speaking with People, Uriah said that Cornelius was "always looking" at Keisha, claiming he'd "tell her [there's] something on the floor and to pick it up," and that "he [would] want her to sit on his lap."

The police chief in Minden, Jared McIver, told the magazine that his department had heard "rumors" about Cornelius, but lacked "substantive evidence" to back the claims.

Uriah said he's "not really worried if they'll believe me or not." He thinks the videos speak for themselves, per People. "The proof is in the video," he argued, "'Cause he literally is saying with his own [words]."

Questions About Videos

According to local CBS affiliate KSLA, police told them they've yet to be able to confirm the authenticity of the videos as they've not received them. Hudson-O'Connor told KTBS that Uriah did report the incident to the department.

"There were many, many rumors we heard, but had no substantial evidence to those allegations. If whoever wanted that video out thought it was important enough to be evidence, they would turn it over to the police department," McIver told KTBS.

"Nothing from that small clip confirms anything for us because, as you know, there's a process," McIver said to KSLA about the video. "If that's turned in as evidence, there's a process in which we have to send that off and make sure that it's not voice analysis or AI generated."

The police chief also said that if Uriah's hope in releasing the video was to "exonerate" his little brother, or help his case, "it doesn't help that case at all because both people were murdered."

The 11-year-old suspect, who has not been identified in the media because he is a minor, is being charged as juvenile. He has entered a not guilty plea. Murrell told KTBS he's not a "malicious" child, but was put in an impossible, unfathomable situation.

The boy is facing two counts of first degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.