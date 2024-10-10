Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan & Nicole Young Leak Texts Amid Affair Accusations

Getty

The Selling Sunset agents have been feuding ever since Young accused Hernan of having an affair during season 8 -- but never addressed the gossip directly with Hernan herself on camera.

While it's been weeks since Season 8 of the hit Netflix series dropped, there's still an ongoing feud between the pair after Young spread a rumor that Hernan was dating a married man.

The information, Young said, was given to her by a friend of the cast, Jennifer, and was actually first brought to light in Season 7, with Young waiting until the following season to spread the rumor through the office.

In the most recent season, Young let it slip that she'd heard something bad about Hernan during a cast trip to Joshua Tree, insinuating Hernan was supposedly dating a married man. By the end of the season, she flat out said just that in confessionals and even shared the intel with Bre Tiesi, but never brought it up to Hernan herself.

Hernan was apparently blindsided the allegations that were included in the episodes.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Now, after a few rounds of back and forth between the two on social media and in the press, Hernan shared receipts from an alleged exchange between Young and her "source" on the rumor, the aforementioned Jennifer, which went down while Young was filming at Pioneertown.

Per the screenshots, Young texted Jennifer and said someone has "cornered me over and over to spill the beans" about Hernan, and she needed advice. The source replied, "OH NO. Just diffuse. Down play it. It wasn't an affair. Don't give it any steam. That would be a nightmare."

Despite this, Young continued to talk about the alleged dalliance for the remainder of the season.

Unimpressed with Young's behavior, Hernan's Instagram caption reads: "This all was a complete lie intended to diminish my character and reputation for a pathetic and desperate attempt at a storyline."

Young then fired back, posting her own text screenshots to her Instagram Story.

She claimed that Jennifer told her right after an office party that she didn't want rumors about to be mentioned on camera. Though Hernan's name wasn't directly mentioned, Jennifer texted, "None of that can be on the show. There's a family attached and it would be devastating."

Instagram

Instagram

In another text, Jennifer allegedly wrote Young, "I can't have anything to do with the Emma situation. It would ruin my friendship. They said they would sue me and destroy me."

"She just destroyed me over the phone. She will sue everyone. She went OFF one me. Please don't use anything I said about Emma," another message read. "I'm terrified. She DESTROYED me. TERRIFIED."

Instagram

In another message allegedly sent just days before the premiere, Jennifer sent a text to both Hernan and Young which implied that Jennifer never brought up the affair rumors.

"I have never said Emma had an affair. I know for a fact that did not happen," Jennifer's text read.

Young replied, "Really??? Jennifer it's on camera."

Instagram

Hernan has repeatedly denied dating a married man, telling Vulture, "Nicole is a sick individual. I'm going to be super candid. There's zero truth to that rumor. I know what she's referring to. First off, it was in 2021 that I showed this person properties and then they actually asked to invest in my empanada company. I said 'No,' and nothing happened."

Young has stood by the fact that Hernan did in fact date a married man, telling Tudum, "This is not something I made up."

Despite not wanting to get involved, a few members of the Selling Sunset cast did end up choosing sides, with Chelsea Lazkani and Chrishell Stause coming to Hernan's defense after the season aired.

Stause even threatened to quit the show should they be forced to film with Young again, writing in a social media post that Young was "spew[ing] a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging," adding that she "will NEVER work on a show with her on it again."