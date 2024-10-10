Sharna Burgess Hits Back at 'Ridiculous' Rumors She's 'Forcing' Kids with Brian Austin Green to 'Be Girls'

Getty

The Dancing with the Stars alum -- who shares son Zane, 2, with fiancé Brian Austin Green -- addressed the rumors while sharing thoughts on a possible reality show about her blended family, including Green's three children with ex Megan Fox.

Sharna Burgess is speaking out about rumors that she's "forcing" her son and soon-to-be stepsons to "be girls."

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Between Us Moms podcast, the Dancing with the Stars alum addressed the comments while sharing her thoughts on possibly doing a reality show about her blended family.

Burgess, 38, shares son Zane, 2, with her fiancé Brian Austin Green, who is also a dad to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox. Green also shares son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

"We've had people interested and I get why," Burgess said to Between Us Moms hosts Katie Krause and Hallie Stephens about a possible reality show. "There's so much that I'm sure people would love to know about what happens in our household and having such a busy chaotic life, and it’s fun, but it's also just not me."

"I think I want to keep my kids out of that and I certainly know Brian and Megan want to," she continued, referring to Fox. "I want to keep them out of that."

The professional dancer then hit back at the apparent rumors regarding her children's physical appearances.

"We already get media articles like I'm forcing Zane to be a girl because I haven't cut his hair yet or the ridiculous people saying that the kids are being forced to be girls," Burgess said. "I don’t understand it."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"So imagine us doing an actual reality show," she added. "The attention is just not healthy for our kids and it's certainly not Brian's style either."

While Burgess said she is against doing a reality show focused on her family, she noted that she would be open to a conversation if her kids wanted to work in entertainment like their parents.

"Should they choose to be in this industry because they love an art form that has them in the public eye, then we address that," she said.

Meanwhile, Burgess also shared that her kids haven't faced any "negativity" at school despite their parents being Green and Fox.

"Kids at school already know who their parents are, and luckily we're in a beautiful community, and everyone has known them for years, and they don't get any negativity at school," she explained.

"But if we opened that up to the whole world..." she continued, seemingly again referring to a potential reality show.

Also during the interview, Burgess noted that although she's appeared on reality TV for many years, she prioritizes her privacy in her personal life.