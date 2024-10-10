Tori Spelling Shares Update on Relationship with Ex Dean McDermott Amid Divorce

Getty

"I know in Hollywood people think divorces have to be ugly," says the Beverly Hills 90210 alum, who filed for divorce in March, while also opening up about parenting post-divorce and how her kids reacted to her on Dancing with the Stars.

Tori Spelling may be going through a divorce from Dean McDermott, but she has nothing but good things to say about her estranged husband.

In an interview with People at the Gala of the Stars event at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared details about her relationship with her ex, including how they co-parent, nearly seven months after she filed for divorce.

"We're really amicable," Spelling, 51, said. "I know in Hollywood people think divorces have to be ugly; ours is not. We co-parent really well, we're good friends, and he's one of my biggest supporters."

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott in March, listing the date of separation as June 17, 2023. They were together for 18 years and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason.

The former couple -- who tied the knot on May 7, 2006 -- shares Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott also has Jack, 25, from a prior relationship.

Also during her interview with People, Spelling opened up about balancing her career and family. While the actress said "it's not easy," she noted that she and her kids have built a "community" in their household.

"But hey, we all do it. My kids are really supportive," she explained. "The older ones take care of the little one now, so it's a built-in kind of community in our household."

"But the hardest was being away when I was doing Dancing with the Stars, because that was full time every day, five hours a day, and just all-consuming. So everything else is easy after that," she said.

Spelling -- who was eliminated on the September 24 episode of the reality dancing competition series -- added that she and her children are happy that they'll be able to have more family time now that she's finished with the show.

"I'm just back to being a mom now," she said. "They're glad I can be their Uber driver and pick them up at all times now; I don't have to go to dance."

"They were really proud of me, especially my older one texted me, and they were like texting me, isn't that funny?" she continued. "No, the night I was eliminated, we were still doing the press line, Pasha [Pashkov] and I, and so my kids went back home."

"That's what I mean by texting me, and they were just like, 'We know this is a big fear and you step out of your comfort zone. You're such an example for us and you can do anything you want to do, and it makes us believe so can we,'" she added.