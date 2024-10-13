Kody Brown's Son Details 'Strange' Talk with Dad, Says Robyn Has 'Victim Complex' on Sister Wives

TLC

Kody Brown's son Gabriel is giving his POV into his estrangement from his father.

His update comes after years of tension between Kody, wife Robyn, and the rest of the Brown family, including disagreements over Kody's COVID rules and accusations Kody favored Robyn over his other wives.

On Sunday's new hour of Sister Wives, Gabriel met up with his mother Janelle and opened about about his ongoing issues with his dad. In a confessional before the scene, Janelle explained her son has been meeting with a counselor while at college to work through his family issues, as she claimed Kody hasn't had much contract with any of their children together since the COVID fallout.

"After the COVID scare was over and we all went back to our normal lives, we still couldn't reconcile as a family because Kody felt like the boys needed to give an apology to him and to Robyn, especially to Robyn," she shared. "I mean, Kody's whole mantra was, 'My kids have been not loyal to me and the most precious person in this family who's given her heart and soul has been disrespected,' or some bull like that."

According to Gabriel, his father hit him up and the two had a "strange" conversation.

"He was like, hey, I miss you. And then he was like, he kept like phrasing it like I owed him an apology," said Gabriel. "And eventually I was just like, hey, unless you're like, actually ready to have a relationship and fix things, then we're not going to talk anymore."

He claimed his father reached out again a couple days later via text, saying, "I've been like thinking about what you've been saying. I forgive you, Please forgive me." Gabriel's reaction: "I was like, forgive me for what?"

"I told Dad that if he doesn't change and he can't take accountability, then I just won't ever see him again and I'm perfectly OK with that," he added, saying he truly believes it would take an "act of God" to fix things between them.

After Janelle said she felt her kids would have to "conform" to Kody and Robyn's way of life -- something they "don't want any part" in -- she added that she believes the children all feel like he showed "favoritism considering one person's perspective way more than the others" and only wanted to "make a life with his favorite wife."

She also shared that her while her daughter Savanah has more of a relationship with Kody that her other kids, even she allegedly said, "He's going to be kind of that dad who shows up and we have a lot of fun and then he's gone. I can meet him where he's at." The teen also allegedly said she plans to have her brothers walk her down the aisle when she gets married, not her father.

Janelle then brought up how Kody apparently thinks they've all treated his wife Robyn like "dirt."

"I think that Robin definitely has a victim complex. I mean, to put it bluntly, and I don't necessarily blame her for that," Gabriel told his mom, before saying he did miss having a relationship with Robyn's children.

"If she actually believes that we were mistreating her or her children in any way when she was constantly getting favorited by dad and we were always working on our relationship with her kids, if she actually believes that, then there's no chance of me having a relationship with Robyn ever again," he continued. "I don't have a lot of respect for Robyn, so it's hard for me to rationalize some of her actions."

In a confessional, Janelle said that there is a "lot of anger" toward Robyn from her children, as they felt she was "always kind of waiting" to "twist" their words whenever they say something. "They're leery of Robyn," she added.

Overall, Gabriel said it was "not hopeful for a relationship" with either his father or his wife.

"I don't know what his beef is with me. I think it's because I literally sat him down and had a conversation about it with him," he concluded. "He just couldn't handle the fact that I was calm and collected and said, "Hey, you're you're hurting this family, no one else. And he's like, you're not loyal, just like your mother.'"

For his part, Kody said that conversation "never happened."

"I'm really sorry that Gabriel feels this way. I have reached out to him multiple times only to get rejected. But it wasn't from a lack of trying on my part," he added.