Arkansas Dad Kills Man, 67, After Finding Him Alone In Car with 14-Year-Old Daughter: Police

Lonoke County Detention Center/GiveSendGo

The suspect's wife says the victim had a no contact order in place with her daughter, claiming he assaulted her in the past; police tell TooFab it's "a tragic situation."

An Arkansas father was arrested after another man was shot and killed during a "confrontation" over the dad's 14-year-old daughter.

According to the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call about a missing juvenile around 1:12am on October 8. While they were en route to the scene, they learned the 14-year-old girl's father, Aaron Spencer, "had located the juvenile in a vehicle with Michael Fosler," a 67-year-old man.

"A confrontation between the two adult males ensued, which resulted in a shooting," said the sheriff. "Deputies immediately initiated an investigation. Michael Fosler was pronounced dead at the scene, and Aaron Spencer was taken into custody."

While the original statement said Spencer was charged with Murder in the First Degree, Sheriff John Stanley released a follow-up video saying the charges against Spencer were only only preliminary -- pointing out it's up to prosecutors whether or not to file charges.

"Currently, official charges have not been filed. I have not, nor will I advocate for any specific charge. This is a tragic situation and my thoughts and prayers are with all those involved," he added.

While Stanley said he was only able to share "limited details" around the case at this time, a woman claiming to be Spencer's wife Heather has been sharing more allegations on social media -- calling her husband's arrest "outrageous."

Saying she hoped to have their story "shared far and wide," the woman said her daughter was "targeted, groomed and ultimately raped by the boyfriend of a family friend." She claimed they had a no contact order in place for Fosler and had "no idea" their child had been communicating with him again.

Sheriff Stanley confirmed to USA Today that Fosler was arrested back in July and booked for internet stalking of a child and sexual assault, and was released on bond.

"This guy that preyed upon their daughter was released on bond, and had we stopped him that night and got him with her, that bond would have been revoked," Stanley also told the outlet. "He would have never got out of jail. None of the bond companies would have let him out. We wouldn't let him out."

"He was looking at the rest of his pathetic life in jail, and our daughter was the only witness. We 100% in the moment thought he had taken her to kill her," wrote Heather Spencer on Facebook, before claiming in a fundraiser page that her husband began "blindly searching for our child."

"By God's never failing grace, my husband passed this man driving on our road with our minor child in the vehicle. As soon as the predator knew my husband was behind him, he ran," claimed Heather. "The chase ended in an accident. Aaron was able to retrieve our child alive, but in the process he was attacked and did what he had to do to protect himself and our minor child. He is now facing an outrageous murder 1 charge."

The suspect's wife is adamant "our child would have not come home if my husband hadn't found her."

Stanley made it clear in a statement to USA TODAY "I absolutely do not support predators," explaining the arrest by saying, "When we get on scene and there's a homicide, it means one person took the life of another. It's either justified or not justified. That's what the fact finding, that's what the investigation is going to find out."

"All my deputies and investigators knew at that time is there's a deceased man, a 14-year-old that was in the truck with him, and a dad saying 'Hey, I stopped him for this,'" he added.

Speaking with TooFab on Monday, Stanley added investigators are still "working to finish up the file to send to the prosecutor."