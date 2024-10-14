Cardi B Swears to 'Never, Ever Drink Again' After 32nd Birthday Blowout With Friends

Instagram

The Grammy-winner said she found her birthday dress at the strip club she used to work at -- before revealing her old stripper name!

Cardi B is no longer drinking ... or so she says.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer celebrated turning 32-years-old in style with a big birthday blowout, partying with friends and family in NYC.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three revealed that she partied so hard that she may just swear off drinking altogether, a thought many wake up with after wild night out.

In one post, Cardi worked up the energy -- fake lashes still intact, wig slightly askew -- and joked to her 165 million followers that, "I will never, ever drink again."

She also shared a screenshot of her DMs with friends who called it the "best f--king bday party," while Cardi wrote back, "Bro I had a time." She added that she was "throwing up all the way to the afties," before her friend casually reminded the Grammy-winner that she drank an entire bottle of Hennessy cognac.

She then captioned the IG Story with "They need to band (sic) Hennessy out this country."

Over on the rapper's grid, Cardi showed off the little black dress look she wore for her birthday celebrations, which she called "my little thotty dress."

"The dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric," she wrote.

"So I got my a-- in a truck and went to Staten Dolls Gentlemen's Club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night," she continued, referencing the club where she used to work as a stripper.

"I love the fact that they don't see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name 😂😂😂)," she added.

The "I Like It" singer turned 32 on Oct. 11. She also took to social media to share some sweet gifts she received from her kids and famous friends.

"Thank you, baby!" Cardi could be heard saying as her eldest daughter grinned in front of some balloons.

"My daughter got me these balloons," Cardi continued, as the clip panned to a vertical display of gift.

"And these flowers," the rapper added, as she showed her followers a bouquet of pink roses with a handwritten note placed on them.