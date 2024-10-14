Houston Man Called 911 to Report Pregnant Wife's Suicide, Now He's Been Charged with Her Murder: Cops

Harris County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The man allegedly said he and his wife were arguing before bed, before he woke up three hours later and found her unresponsive from an overdose; the hospital, however said her injuries told a different story.

A Houston man who called 911 to report his pregnant wife's apparent suicide is now behind bars for her murder.

Lee Gilley was arrested last Friday, four days after calling police on Monday night saying his wife Christa had overdosed in a suicide attempt. He's been charged with capital murder and will remain in Harris County Jail, pending a bond hearing Thursday.

According to court records via ABC 13, Gilley said he woke up to find his wife unresponsive in bed, telling police he was attempting CRP. Prosecutors claim he told authorities it was a suicide attempt from an overdose.

He reportedly told police his wife wasn't suicidal and didn't use drugs. Per authorities, he also admitted the two had been arguing before going to sleep, adding that only the two of them and two young children were home when they went to bed.

Christa was pronounced dead at the hospital; per the docs, she was nine weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

At the hospital, both a physician and medical examiner said Christa had injuries "consistent [with] strangulation," reported Law & Crime, also citing court docs.

In the docs, the DA says they have "good reason to believe" that the suspect did "intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Christa Gilley by applying pressure to Christa Gilley's neck and upper back, and intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an unborn child" at the same time.

"Christa's family is devastated by her tragic death and the death of her unborn child. Christa was an amazing mother, full of love, and excited to welcome her third child," her family said in a statement to KHOU. "They were taken from this world needlessly and way too early. Christa's family appreciates the outpouring from the community and hopes for justice for their daughter and their unborn grandchild. They are here to support Christa's children and to focus on the memory of their daughter."