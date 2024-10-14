Drunk Mom Crashed Car, Before Abandoning Son with Fractured skull on Side of the Road: Police

Dallas County Jail/FOX 4

A Dallas mom is behind bars after she allegedly got drunk, crashed her car and then left her injured son on the side of the road.

Monica Tutt was booked on charges of collision involving serious bodily injury, and intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury after the incident, which went down last Wednesday, October 9 in Dallas, Texas.

According to FOX 4, citing an arrest affidavit, police believe Tutt, 39, was intoxicated and speeding when she drove straight into two parked cars. Witnesses reported she tried to drive off, but her car was too badly damaged to get away.

"She tried to crank it up and go," one witness told NBC DFW, saying Tutt was "hysterical."

"[The witness] yelled at the suspect to unlock the car while the suspect continued to yell and scream, attempting to start the car back up. She stated it was obvious that the suspect was drunk," read the affidavit.

Another woman, who witnesses said was the driver's sister, allegedly showed up at the scene and pulled a boy -- Tutt's 9-year-old son -- out of the vehicle. He was reportedly unresponsive; the women allegedly "tried" to put him in the sister's car, without success.

As paramedics arrived, Tutt and the other woman allegedly drove off, leaving the boy behind. He was taken to the hospital, with his skull visible from a deep gash in his head. He reportedly had a fractured skull, brain bleed and air in his brain.

Tutt was tracked down at her sister's home, after police ran both her license plate and that of her sister.

When police spoke with Tutt, they reported her having "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath," claiming she admitting to having a few drinks that night, before she failed both a field sobriety test and preliminary breathalyzer test.

"[Tutt] kept saying that her chance at a nursing career was over," wrote police. "[She] kept stating throughout the interview, 'I did the same thing I always do,' and 'I want my son.'"