Video Shows Giant 'Runaway Pumpkin' Cause Halloween Chaos for Ohio Police

"Going on record, this is going to be tough to move," says the responding officer, moments after the massive inflatable appeared to swallow him whole.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!

Police officers in Bay Village, Ohio responded to quite the call on Monday night -- with the police department confirming officers were dispatched to the area of Wolf Road and Saddler Road "for a runaway pumpkin."

Video released by cops shows an officer on duty pulling up to the scene, only to find a massive inflatable jack-o-lantern completely blocking traffic. It appears the spooky season decoration came loose from its mooring.

Captioning the footage, "Bay Village Officer Attacked by Halloween Display!!", the video shows just that -- as the officer gets out of his car to try and wrangle the pumpkin off the road.

As he attempts to push it away, the inflatable instead rolls right on top of him, totally enveloping him. The officer is able to get himself out from under the pumpkin, laughing as he tells dispatch, "Going on record, this is going to be tough to move."

With the help of another officer, they were eventually able to get it off the road.

"Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event," said police. "Once backup officers arrived, the pumpkin was returned to the homeowner."