Paul Mescal Opens Up About Those One-Night-Stand Rumors, Celebrity Friends & Dating

Paul Mescal is setting some rumors straight.

In his cover story for GQ, the 28-year-old actor addressed dating, friendship and those bizarre one night stand rumors circulating the internet.

According to some unserious social media gossip on TikTok, Mescal would "have one-night stands, take them for walks in the park the next day, point out a bird or a tree, and then take off running in another direction."

"Ohhhhhhh. F--king hell!" Mescal responded to the publication, recalling how he was with his family when the rumors first emerged.

"We were looking at the videos and we were pissing ourselves at it. Categorically untrue. And we were laughing, laughing, laughing, laughing," he shared, before revealing "the one thing that upset" him about the gossip.

"I was in the kitchen, I remember my mum looking at the videos and she was getting upset. Isn't that devastating? I was like, Oh, it's funny to us -- my brother, me, my sister -- because we know that this is the way the internet works. It's hilarious. If it was true, it'd be f--cking bad, but as a rumor, it's funny," he continued. "Then I was like, Oh, if you're a mother, her impulse is to come out and be like, 'He wouldn't do this.'"

The actor who catapulted into stardom following his role as Connell Waldron in Normal People, generally keeps his private life to himself, especially when it comes to who he is dating.

"I've learned that there's certain lines in the sand now for me that just are going to be impenetrable for the benefit of my own sanity, but also the benefit of my work. Because I think if you don't have those boundaries up in terms of lines in the sand in regards to your private life, people know way too much about you and then they can’t invest in the imagined landscape of your character because they know what your favorite thing to eat for breakfast is," he shared with the publication.

He further explained that "the speculation has been kind of mad" and than he doesn't feel "comfortable inviting any access" into his private life.

"How I am in my private life is so precious to me because I get very little of it, and it might be public interest, but it's not public-obligated information," he added.

In the past, he has been linked to Gracie Abrams and Phoebe Bridgers. Later in the interview the Gladiator II star revealed how he would "love to be settled, married, kids would be nice."