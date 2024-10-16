DWTS 6th Judge: Emotional Dedication Night Leads Multiple Tie Scores, Elimination

ABC

Plus, judge Derek Hough steps onto the ballroom floor with his own performance with wife Hayley Erbert -- her first time dancing on the show since her brain surgery in 2023.

You'll need to grab the tissues for this one as the Dancing with the Stars contestants got emotional for Dedication Night.

Following the theme, each couple paid homage to important figures in their lives who've shaped them into the person they are today.

Former DWTS pro Mark Ballas (and three-time winner) joined Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli on the judges panel for the evening -- which also marked Ballas' first appearance back in the ballroom since he won the mirror ball trophy alongside partner Charli D'Amelio during DWTS Season 31 in 2022.

We're halfway through the competition now and the dancers kicked up a storm on the dancefloor, showing their vast improvements from the beginning of the competition -- so much so that many of the couples ended up with tied scores.

Leading the pack on Tuesday, October 15 was Danny Amendola and Witney Carson and their Contemporary number to "Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix)" by X Ambassadors. It was dedicated to NCAA Head Football Coach Mike Leach.

Also taking out the top spot in a tie were Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, with a Viennese waltz to "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims, a Joey's fiancée Kelsey Anderson.

Both couples scored 36 out of 40.

Next came pommel horse Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik, who finally kicked off a number the way the audience has been no doubt wanting since the beginning. Nedoroscik and his partner Rylee Arnold did the Argentine Tango to "Seven Nation Army" by the White Stripes, dedicating the number to Men's Gymnastics.

Stephen & Rylee scored 33 out of 40.

There was a five-way tie for third place, with the next five duos all score 32 out of 40.

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy had the whole room in tears, as Parks danced for her mom and caused Hough to stand up and break the handle off his 'five' paddle. The Rumba for Regina Bell was to "Because You Loved Me" by Céline Dion.

Also a number dedicated to a mother were Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, who performed a contemporary piece to "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack for Chandler's mom Taryn Kinney.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber surely scored extra points in the Swiftie community as the pair did the Foxtrot to "The Archer" by Taylor Swift, dedicating their dance to the one and only pop icon, Swift.

Sisters are doing it for themselves! Brooks Nader made sure her three sisters knew how important they are to her as she performed the Salsa to "Mi Gente" by J Balvin and Willy William with partner Gleb Savchenko.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten did the Rumba their way to "My Way" by Yseult, dedicating their number to the U.S. Women’s National Rugby Sevens Team.

Now out of the tied scores, at the bottom of leaderboard were Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach, who performed the Rumba for Howard's kids; sons Braylon, Dwight and David, and daughters, Layla and Jayde. The pair performed to one of Howard's own songs "Shoot for the Stars".

Dwight & Daniella scored: 29 out of 40

In the end, Nader and Savchenko were eliminated from the competition. The couple -- seemingly on and off the ballroom floor -- exchanged "I love you's" upon learning they're were being sent home.

"It's been amazing and we have so much fun," the model said. "I just said, 'Imagine if it was us.' Maybe I manifested it mistakenly."

"You are super talented and I love you," Savchenko said.

Dedication Night wasn't just an emotional night for the contestants, as judge Hough took to the ballroom floor to perform with his wife Hayley Erbert for the first time since her 2023 brain surgery.

Next week, the fan-favorite Disney Night makes its return!