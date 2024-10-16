Man Kidnaps Woman Driving Home from Work, Then Forced Her to 'Marry' Him: Sheriff

Mobile County Jail

The horrific ordeal was detailed by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, claiming the man forced the woman to have a "makeshift wedding" outside of a church before sexually assaulting her.

An Alabama man is behind bars after he allegedly kidnapped a woman driving home from work -- before sexually assaulting her and forcing her to participate in what authorities are calling a "makeshift wedding."

Roy Clowder, 37, of Coden, AL has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery, as well as resisting arrest and probation violations, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.

The disturbing series of events went down at around 9:30pm on October 11 and began after the victim stopped at a convenience store on the way home from work, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office (via FOX 10). The suspect allegedly blocked her path by standing in the road, before he held her at gunpoint and forced her into the passenger seat of her own car.

Per Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch, the victim didn't know Clowder.

"At some point, they stopped at a church, and he made her recite wedding vows as if they were getting married," Burch told FOX10, calling it a "makeshift wedding" ceremony. The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted as well -- though authorities praised her for doing a "great job keeping her cool" throughout the ordeal.

"[She] memorized locations that they stopped at. She had the wherewithal to record some of it. Thankfully for her, her family became concerned about her because she wasn't home and began calling, repeatedly, and at some point in time, they called law enforcement," Burch told the outlet.

He also told WKRG that the victim "was able to communicate her whereabouts to a friend," adding, "Because of this, we were able to assist in locating her and getting her out of a very dangerous situation.”

Per the Sheriff, the suspect also answered her phone a number of times -- "and on one of those occasions it was the Sheriff's office, so he got out of the truck and let her go."

Authorities said they believe Clowder was under the influence of drugs at the time.