Aoki Lee Simmons Asks for 'Love and Respect' for Diddy's Kids: 'It's Not Their Fault'

Instagram/Getty

Aoki Lee Simmons, daughter of Russell Simmons, is speaking out on behalf of Sean "Diddy" Combs' children amid ongoing allegations of sex crimes against the music mogul.

Speaking from a place of almost parallel understanding, Aoki Lee Simmons is asking the public for some grace when it comes to the children of embattled music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

As Diddy is currently facing serious allegations of sex crimes, Aoki's father, Russell Simmons, also faced sexual misconduct allegations. Both men have denied all allegations against them.

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram Live on Tuesday to encourage her followers to please not make things any more difficult for Diddy's kids than they already are.

"I think his daughters and children are such wonderful people, and I really hope you guys treat them with love and respect because they're nice kids," Aoki told her followers. "It's not their fault that anything -- adults, that's adult business, and they're not adults."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"They are in school. They are not adults so please treat them like children. That's all I ask," she added. Aoki's comments appeared to be referring most specifically to Diddy's 17-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila, and his 18-year-old daughter Chance.

Diddy is additionally father to Justin, 30, Christian, 26, Love, 2, and he adopted ex Kim Porter's eldest son Quincy Brown, 33.

The Simmons and Combs families have known one another for years, as Diddy and Russell Simmons were at one time very close through their connections in the industry. Russell is co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, while Diddy headed up Bad Boy Records.

Aoki's mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, was also best friends with Porter, who is mother to Diddy's twins, as well as Quincy and Christian.

Diddy's children have supported their father as he faces multiple criminal charges, including racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He entered a not guilty plea.

As noted by Page Six, the children even attended a hearing in court for Diddy's latest attempt to have bail granted awaiting his criminal trial. Once again, his request was denied and he remains behind bars.

Elsewhere in her podcast, Aoki commented on her recent announcement that she was considering giving up modeling because she was tired of being compared to her mother. She called out some clips that made it seem more negative than her intent.