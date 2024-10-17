Members of The One Direction Family Pay Tribute To Liam Payne

Getty

Former bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have yet to make a public statement, however their families and band members have begun to break their silence on the tragic loss of Liam Payne.

As celebrities and friends shared heartfelt tributes to Liam Payne, members of the One Direction world have began to share their own heartbreaking words about the sudden loss of their family member, friend and colleague.

The former One Direction singer turned solo artist, fell from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in what TMZ is now reporting was an "apparent suicide."

The 31-year-old's family issued a statement following his death to the BBC: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

While the remaining members of One Direction -- Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan -- have not yet issued a public statement on the tragic loss of their friend and former bandmate at the time of writing, members of the boy band's expanded world have.

Styles' mother, Anne Twist, posted to her Instagram account with a enlarged heartbroken emoji alongside the words, "Just a boy..."

Members of her 2.5 million followers shared similar words under the post: "I am in total shock."

Malik's younger sister Waliyha has shared a heartfelt tribute to Payne, writing that she is "heartbroken" over his death. The 26-year-old shared several photos of Payne with Malik to her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

"Literally heartbroken. RIP. I have no words.

She also shared a clip of Liam speaking fondly about Zayn as he chatted with fans, saying: 'Zayn doing well, coming out on tour, I'm so proud of him.'

One Direction guitarist Dan Richards shared on his Instagram Story that "this all feels so surreal."

"Thanks to everyone reaching out. Still trying to wrap my head around it all. My thoughts go out to Liam’s family at this time."

Lou Teasdale, a hairstylist who worked with One Direction, wrote on X, "Sending you all so much love," along with a broken-heart emoji.

Horan's brother also shared an emotional tribute to Payne after the star's tragic death at age 31. The 37-year-old reshared ABC News' image alongside a personal message, recalling his time watching the boys form One Direction.

"To say I’m heartbroken is an understatement a weird feeling this morning and all night you were a top young boy to a man a son a brother you are only one of 4 lads I was happy enough to take my place in Niall's life as a brother you will be forever missed Liam words can't describe how much I want to grab my brother and mind him now while the world shows their memories of you and him and the boys .my heart goes out to your family parents and sisters and your son Bear and your 1D brothers 10th October we met and we started out that evening as 5 families into one big one 1D family," he said.

He concluded the heartfelt message by thanking Payne "for all the laughs bro," before adding for Payne to "watch down on all your family."

The X Factor's official X account said: "We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world."

Dermot O'Leary, who hosted The X Factor, also paid tribute on social media. "The worst news," he captioned an Instagram photograph of him and Payne on the show.

"I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing. He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family."

Rebecca Ferguson -- who finished second on The X Factor during the same season One Direction was founded -- took to X to share her tribute, recalling the days Payne was "hopeful and looking forward to his bright future" when he was still "young, innocent and unaffected by fame."

The five members of the juggernaut group were put together on the 2010 edition of The X Factor in the UK, going on to a third-place finish before getting signed by Simon Cowell and catapulting to superstardom.

One Direction went on to take the world by storm, amassing one of the largest and most passionate fan bases in the history of recorded music, and releasing five albums. Despite Malik leaving the band in 2015, and One Direction going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Directioners forever held out hope that they would one day see a reunion.