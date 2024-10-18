Martha Stewart Reveals How She Kept Her Affair Quiet In The Early Stages of Her Marriage

Getty

The famed culinary expert revealed in the trailer for her upcoming self-titled documentary that she had an affair early on in her marriage to her now ex-husband Andy Stewart.

If you're looking at keeping your affair a secret, Martha Stewart has a method to follow.

The famed business woman and culinary expert recently admitted that she had an affair in the early stages of her marriage to her now ex-husband Andy Stewart. The pair were married for nearly three decades before divorcing in 1990.

While at a launch party in Manhattan for her 100th cookbook, Martha: The Cookbook, the writer revealed how she kept unfaithful moves on the downlow.

Her friend Lee Brian Schrager joked, "If you're looking for ideas [for another book] maybe you could talk about how you [had] an affair that happened 30 years ago and you kept it a secret. How is that possible?"

Per The Daily Mail, she said it was "very easy," before adding, "You have to be circumspect."

Stewart's affair came to light on Oct. 10 when the trailer for her upcoming documentary Martha was released.

During the clip, the 83-year-old former model shared a piece of advice for women: "Young women, listen to my advice, if you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s--t."

Then a producer is heard off camera asking Martha about her own affair, in which she said, "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that."

Stewart shares 59-year-old daughter Alexis Stewart with her ex-husband.

Following her marriage, Stewart was linked to Anthony Hopkins, and tech billionaire Charles Simonyi -- whom she dated on and off for 15 years.