Zayn Malik Postpones Start of First Solo Tour After 'Heartbreaking' Death of Liam Payne

The former One Direction member -- who was set to kick off his first solo concert tour next week -- announced that he's decided to postpone the US leg of his tour in the wake of Payne's tragic death on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Malik, 31, announced that he has postponed the US leg of his "Stairway to the Sky Tour" -- which was set to kick off on October 23 -- in the wake of Payne's death.

The singer passed away at the age of 31 on October 16 after falling from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. TMZ, citing the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, reported that the death was an "apparent suicide."

Malik revealed his decision to reschedule his US tour dates in a statement shared to his Instagram Stories.

"Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway To The Sky Tour," he wrote. "The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates."

"Love you all and thank you for your understanding," he added.

The "Stairway to the Sky Tour" -- which coincides with Malik's fourth studio album Room Under the Stairs -- was scheduled to begin next Wednesday in San Francisco, followed by a handful of US tour stops throughout the end of October and early November, before going to the UK.

Malik did not mention if the UK dates will also be postponed.

Following the news of Payne's tragic death, Malik shared an emotional tribute on his Instagram account on Thursday.

The "Pillowtalk" singer posted a throwback photo of himself and Payne sleeping on each other in a car.

"Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives," he began in a statement, which was shared alongside the photo.

"I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved."

Malik went on to recall how Payne was "always more sensible than" him referring to Payne as "headstrong" and how they "butted heads," but Malik admitted he "secretly respected" Payne for it.

"When it came to music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional."

Malik concluded the sentiment by adding that he "lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly."

Malik and his One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan also shared a joint statement on Thursday.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say," read the statement, which was posted on social media. "But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry."

On October 16, Payne died after falling from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. On Thursday, TMZ called his death an "apparent suicide" in a report noting that a police official, communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry Pablo Policicchio -- the organization responsible for the city's security -- told the Associated Press that Payne "had jumped from the balcony of his room."

According to the preliminary autopsy, per TMZ, the fall resulted in multiple injuries, including "internal and external hemorrhage." The toxicology report is still pending.