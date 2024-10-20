These Celebrities Got The Lowest Scores Ever On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Getty

Over the course of Dancing with the Stars' 33 seasons, there have been a handful of stars who have received some pretty abysmal scores -- as low as 8 out of 30. Although it may be a little embarrassing to earn such a low score from the judges, these celebs all kept pushing forward.

Read on to see which celebrities got the lowest scores…

Score: 11 out of 30

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin competed on DWTS in 2020 but didn’t last long on the show. During her first week, she and her partner Pasha Pashkov performed a Paso Doble to “Eye of the Tiger.” The judges weren’t impressed and gave her just 11 out of 30 possible points.

In the following weeks, Carole slightly improved her score while performing a Viennese waltz to “What’s New, Pussycat?” and a samba to “Circle of Life,” but she was ultimately eliminated during Week 3.

“I’m so thankful to have had this opportunity and it will be hard to leave the Dancing With the Stars crew -- and especially Pasha. He has been so wonderful," she said during an appearance on Good Morning America.

She continued, “I think all of the awareness that is raised from this has been wonderful for the cats. That's been my main reason for being here is to try and end the cub petting and the private possession of big cats.”

Score: 11 out of 30

Lamar Odom didn’t have much luck during his first week on DWTS in 2019. For his first performance, Lamar and his partner Peta Murgatroyd danced the Foxtrot to “Feeling Good” and received just 11 out of 30 points from the judges. After the show, he said it was one of the “most challenging” things he’d ever done in his life.

The former basketball player stuck it out for a few more weeks, making it all the way to Week 4 before finally getting eliminated -- but his scores didn’t improve by much.

Score: 10 out of 30

Back in 2009, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak took part in Season 8 of DWTS, where he received one of the show’s lowest scores ever. After he and his partner Karina Smirnoff narrowly escaped elimination during Week 2, he went on to perform a Samba to “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora).” Steve received just 10 out of 30 points from the judges and was eliminated the following week.

Looking back, Steve admits he didn’t really know what he was getting into because he doesn’t watch TV. It took producers over a year to convince him to join and he went on to practice seven days a week for six hours a day -- even fighting through a broken toe.

“Finally, I got to a point where I could be happy with it. I stood up and represented geeks in a way,” Steve later shared. “When you work hard at something and say I’m going to enjoy it, how lucky am I that I even got to do that?”

Score: 13 out of 40

The Karate Kid star Martin Kove was on the receiving end of two extremely low scores during his time on the show in Season 30. During Week 1, he and his partner Britt Stewart performed a Paso Doble to “You’re the Best” and were given the lowest score of the night -- 13 out of 40.

The following week, Martin admitted his dance had been “dreadful” but unfortunately, things didn’t improve for the dancing duo. After performing the Cha-cha-cha to “Twist and Shout,” they were given just 15 out of 40. They were sent home soon after.

“I want to thank everyone who showed up and watched @dancingabc and continues to! It was a challenge but I am grateful and learned a lot,” Matin later wrote on Instagram, going on to thank his “beyond talented dance partner” Britt for her “patience and care.”

Score: 8 out of 30

When Master P appeared on Season 2 of DWTS, he wasn’t even supposed to be on the show. It was actually his son Romeo who had been cast, but after suffering an injury, he was forced to drop out and his dad took his place.

He managed to make it through four weeks of the competition and during his final performance with partner Ashly DelGrosso, he got the lowest score in show history. Following his Paso Doble set to “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” the judges gave him just 8 out of 30 points. He was eliminated during the episode.

“I felt like that was going outside my boundary. I mean, I’m a hip hop artist. We normally just bounce on the stage. Doing the cha-cha and all? Never. I never imagined. When I went to rehearsal, I’m like, ‘Really? You want me to learn this?’” he told the Daily News.