50 Cent Defends Trolling Diddy for Years Amid Arrest, Sex Trafficking Charges

Getty

50 Cent isn't backing down from this attacks on Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the "In Da Club" rapper opened up about Diddy and his alleged behaviors, and why he defends his constant trolling of the Sean John founder both before and after Diddy's arrest last month.

The music mogul was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution and is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

"Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years," 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, told the outlet of his poking fun at Diddy's life during concerts and on social media over the years.

"Now, it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, 'Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style,'" he added.

50 and Combs first began feuding following the release of the 2006 diss track "The Bomb," in which 50 Cent accused Combs of having something to do with the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G. -- allegations Combs has vehemently denied.

The two have since gone back and forth with each other, with the drama only escalating after the pair headed up rival vodka brands. There was also a back-and-forth over Diddy's alleged relationship with the mother of 50's youngest child, Daphne Joy, who was named in one of the lawsuit's leveled against Diddy.

50 Cent was also one of the first to react to the news of Diddy's September 17 arrest and even announced that he's making a documentary about the accusations against the disgraced star.

"This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far," 50 Cent (for G-Unit Film & Television) and director Alexandria Stapleton (for House of Nonfiction) said in a statement to the outlet.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives," it continued. "While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs' story is not the full story of hip hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture's broader contributions."

Diddy's reps, meanwhile, declined to comment to PEOPLE following 50's interview, but the lawsuits keep coming, with a recent report from TMZ noting that the 54-year-old musician has been flooded with seven new lawsuits, including one brought by a girl who referenced unnamed celebrities and was just 13 years old when she says Diddy drugged and raped her at a house party.

In total, Diddy is now facing 5 additional federal suits -- all of which were filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of his clients who claim Diddy sexually assaulted them in separate attacks between 2000 and 2022. Two more cases were filed Sunday night in state court in New York.