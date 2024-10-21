Chris Pratt Slams Stars with 'Bad Attitudes' As He Raves About Millie Bobby Brown

Getty

The 45-year-old actor explained why a good attitude is needed in the movie making business.

Chris Pratt cannot stand people with "bad" attitudes on set.

While sitting on a New York Comic Con panel for his upcoming Netflix sci-fi film The Electric State, the 45-year-old actor revealed that when an actor has a "bad attitude" while filming, it "ruins everything for everyone."

"Look, these guys can attest to this, because they're the same way, like, there's no room for s---ty attitudes there," Pratt said. "You can't have a bad… you can't have a bad attitude in moviemaking, it ruins everything for everyone, and then you don't last long."

"It sucks when people have a crappy attitude. So when you show up on set, there's no reason why you should... Like, 'Oh, are you having a hard time living your dream? Is that tough for you today?' Like, come on and pull your head out," he continued. "Have fun."

However, Pratt felt that was never an issue with costar Millie Bobby Brown.

"She's just incredible," Pratt said of the Stranger Things star.

"She was surrounded by all these animals. She's like, they would yell cut and she'd go to her home and she's finding a home for, like some pygmy goat to be adopted and organizing a U-Haul full of pit bull puppies to be taken to Indiana," he said. "Like she has such a huge heart, such a love for animals."

"And so we had a great time. We became fast friends, and you can't get rid of me," he joked. "Sorry."

According to Netflix, The Electric State is set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the '90s. The film follows an orphaned teenager (Brown) who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother.