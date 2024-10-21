Martha Stewart Details Ina Garten Falling Out, Gets Backup from Snoop Dogg

Getty

Stewart addressed the beef between her and the fellow cook on Watch What Happens Live, revealing why she believes they went their separate ways.

Martha Stewart is spilling the hot tea while appearing behind the bar at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The famed business woman and culinary expert appeared on the late night show with her bestie rapper Snoop Dogg and Seth Meyers, where she was asked by Cohen if she had read Ina Garten's new memoir.

"Oh I have read parts of it," Stewart responded, to which Cohen questioned if it was the part about Stewart.

"Oh yes ... She can write whatever she wants," she responded with a slight grin.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg -- who had not read the memoir -- insisted he wanted to know what was in the book, Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir. Snoop asked, "What do it say, I needa know, I haven't read the book, what do it say?"

"Ina said that they fell out because she moved to Connecticut," Cohen revealed, before Snoop added, "Ohhh, that's weak."

However, that's not how Stewart remembered it.

"That's not true," Stewart said, before bestie Snoop said, "Martha don't fall out with people."

Stewart further claimed that from her POC they fell out after Stewart "went to jail."

"See that's when I stepped in," Snoop added, before the audience laughed and applauded. "When one friend goes out the door, another friend come in the door," Cohen added.

Later in the episode, the stars played a game called, Do Besties Give A Damn -- where Meyers had to guess if Snoop and Stewart cared about certain headlines in pop culture.

When asked if the duo cared about Garten's memoir, Meyers stressed that he has "changed his answer to no" after hearing about the falling out.

Snoop confirmed that the duo do not care with a stern, "Hell no."

This isn't the first time Stewart has commented on her former friendship with the 76-year-old cook and author.

Stewart previously addressed the status of her friendship with her longtime television peer, in an interview with The New Yorker published last month.

Garten claimed in the profile that she and Stewart drifted when they were no longer living near each other, however, Stewart responded differently when a reporter contacted her for a comment.

"When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, she stopped talking to me," Stewart told the publication, adding, "I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly." According to the publication, Garten firmly denied this.

The New Yorker reported then revealed in the profile that Stewart's longtime publicist and friend Susan Magrino called to clarify that Stewart was "not bitter at all and there's no feud."

Stewart was sent to prison in 2004 after being convicted on numerous felony charges, including conspiracy and making false statements to investigators looking into the sale of a stock. She spent five months in a federal prison in West Virginia and she says the whole experience was "horrifying."