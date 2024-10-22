Teen Boy In Custody After Two Adults, Three Juveniles Killed In 'Family Incident': Sheriff

FOX13

One victim reportedly called 911 while hiding in a bathroom during what the sheriff calls "a domestic violence incident" which "involves a young man who's now in significant trouble and involves firearms."

Five people, possibly from the same family, have been killed in a shocking shooting incident out of Fall City, Washington.

Authorities responded to a lakeside home in the early morning hours of Monday, October 21, after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls about "some kind of disturbance involving gunfire," King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Mellis revealed at a press conference last night (below).

One of those 9-1-1 calls reportedly came from one of the victims, with dispatch saying, "[The suspect] shot the other family members, I believe there is five total, not including the RP (reporting party) who's hiding in the bathroom."

It appears that victim was able to escape the home, as Mellis said authorities, while en route to the scene, learned "there was a neighbor who had medical experience who was providing aid to an injured individual, presumably who had been shot but was surviving."

When deputies arrived, they found "a chaotic scene" and "immediately took one young male, teenage male into custody," said Mellis. The other teenager, a girl who was with a neighbor, was given medical attention and transported to a nearby hospital.

Inside the home, authorities found five bodies belonging to "two adults and three juveniles," the latter of whom were described as "young teenagers." Per Mellis, whatever went down at the home that morning "had essentially concluded before the 911 call was made or deputies arrived" -- with the spokesman adding that "there was no significant confrontation with the young man who was taken into custody."

While more information is expected later today, Mellis couldn't initially confirm how those killed, the one victim and the teen taken into custody were related.

"I can't even say for sure if this is a parent and children ... it does appear to be this is a family incident," he said. "Clearly a domestic violence incident and involves a young man who's now in significant trouble and involves firearms. Young man and firearms."

He added the female survivor and teen taken into custody "do reside at the same house" and could be siblings.

Per Mellis, authorities don't believe there will be other arrests or that there's any danger still posed to neighbors -- calling it a "very contained tragedy within a family, extended family or residence here ... at least it stayed contained within this property."

The home, he added, was not considered a "problem house" for authorities before the incident on Monday. He also speculated the teen would be booked on "some kind of" murder charge, at least initially.