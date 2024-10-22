Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off New Teeth After Dental Surgery: 'The Best Glow Up'

Getty

Blanchard's dental work comes after her mother, Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, previously had several of her daughter's teeth and salivary glands removed by doctors after claiming that her child was suffering from tooth decay.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is showing off her new smile.

On Monday, Blanchard and Peppermint Sage Dental posted a collaborated Instagram video of her dental work. The post included a photo of Blanchard alongside Dr. Michelle Corcoran smiling wide, showing off her transformation.

The video also included a before-and-after of the inside of the mother-to-be's mouth, as well as a look at a before shot of her missing and silver teeth, and a shot of her replacement teeth.

"Thank you @gypsyrose.ig for trusting us to enhance your smile. We wish you only the best," read the Peppermint Sage Dental caption.

While Blanchard did not reveal what procedures she underwent, she did leave a comment on the post, telling the dental office: "I can not thank you enough for the best glow up I could ever dream of 💗." She also hared the video to her Instagram Stories.

When Blanchard was younger, she was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, where her mother allegedly made her believe she had various illnesses. Dee Dee's actions resulted Blanchard unnecessarily undergoing multiple procedures, including the aforementioned surgery.

Back in December 2023, after serving nearly nine years in prison for her involvement in her mother's 2015 murder, Blanchard told PEOPLE that the removal of her salivary was her most painful, unnecessary procedure.

Her dental work isn't the only procedure she's undergone either since being released from prison. In April, Blanchard got a rhinoplasty.

Discussing the surgery on The Viall Files, Blanchard, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend, Ken Urker, said she had "a little bit" of anxiety from previous trauma she experienced as a result of other medical procedures she underwent growing up.

Adding that the anxiety was "not as much as people might think," Blanchard said that was in large part "because this was a surgery that I chose to have of my own free will."