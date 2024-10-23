Florence Pugh Sharess Heartfelt Response to Fan's Emotional Connection to Her We Live in Time Performance

Getty

Florence Pugh shared a sweet comment with a fan who reflected on the death of her own mother and how she connected with Florence and Andrew Garfield's new film We Live in Time.

Florence Pugh's latest film just impacted one fan in a big way -- and she responded.

After seeing Pugh's heartbreaking performance in We Live in Time, which sees the Oscar-nominee play a young mom diagnosed with ovarian cancer, a fan reached out to share how the film mirrored her own life.

"My mom was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer when I was 2, given six months to live," the fan commented on Pugh's Oct. 21 Instagram post. "She stuck it out through four years of chemo and drugs and treatment to give me a chance at remembering her, and she passed when I was 6."

The fan also shared how the film helped her better understand her mom's journey.

"I watched it in a fully empty theater with my mom's stuffed animal and a box of tissues, and god I'm so glad I did," she said of the movie, where Pugh's character must come to terms with the legacy she'll leave behind for her young daughter and her love interest in the film, played by Andrew Garfield. "You captured every emotion my mom felt so beautifully. Florence, your performance is such a gift."

"I was so little, so sheltered, I didn't understand what she was experiencing," the fan continued. "Getting to witness it through this film - I just can't express my gratitude enough. Thank you all for bringing my experience to life. I can't express how much this film means to me. I will be holding it close the rest of my life. so much love."

The note hit hard with Pugh, who shared a heartfelt message of gratitude in response to the commenter.

"It goes without saying that I am incredibly sorry for your loss, especially at such a young age," Pugh replied. "I can't imagine the ways that it affects one's life and the processing that inevitably comes for years after. It's always the wish that my work speaks to someone, somewhere, feeling the same thing. To read just how much it meant to you is not only a privilege to hear, but feels like a gift knowing that it's helped in some way."

"Thank you for sharing your story," the Midsommar actress continued. "I appreciate your time both in watching the movie and in writing me here. To hear that the work we made matters, genuinely gives me the energy needed to tackle these honest stories again and again. So, thank you. Love FP X."

In her original post, Pugh had reflected on filming We Live in Time and how much it meant to her to take on the role and tell his story.

"I've been desperate for a role like this for a few years," she wrote. "A woman who is current and relatable and going through all of the conversations modern women are going through daily. Not only am I constantly proud of the outcome, I'm just so aware of how many incredible masterminds came together to make it and the crew that made it possible."

In addition to sharing love with the cast and crew, she also had a special shoutout for Garfield.

"I'll forever be empowered by what we created together," Pugh gushed, "and the performer you made me want to be each day."

She also shared a shot of her blonde hair on her Instagram Stories, which she revealed was the last picture she took with her hair before shaving it for the role.